… The commercial also aims to “elevate the role of oral care in our lives,” De Jesus says, which the U.S. could actually use right now. For the first time since Crest was founded more than 60 years ago to fight cavities, he says, “This is the first decade in America when cavities are actually increasing.”

That owes to several factors, including a third of Americans being uninsured, fluoride use declining in products and public water systems, and “the diet of America not being in a good place,” he says. Crest plans to step up partnership efforts to fight cavities in the year ahead.

