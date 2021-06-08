Cryolite and Propazine; Product Cancellation Order for Certain Pesticide Registrations

SUMMARY: This notice announces EPA's order for the cancellations, voluntarily requested by the registrants and accepted by the Agency, of the products listed in Table 1 of Unit II., pursuant to the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). This cancellation order follows a March 10, 2021 Federal Register Notice of Receipt of Requests from the registrants listed in Table 2 of Unit II. to voluntarily cancel these product registrations. In the March 10, 2021 notice, EPA indicated that it would issue an order implementing the cancellations, unless the Agency received substantive comments within the 30-day comment period that would merit its further review of these requests, or unless the registrants withdrew their requests. The Agency did not receive any comments on the notice. Further, the registrants did not withdraw their requests. Accordingly, EPA hereby issues in this notice a cancellation order granting the requested cancellations. This cancellation order terminates the last cryolite and propazine products registered in the United States. Any distribution, sale, or use of the products subject to this cancellation order is permitted only in accordance with the terms of this order, including any existing stocks provisions. DATES: The cancellations are effective June 8, 2021. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Carolyn Smith, Pesticide Re-Evaluation Division (7508P), Office of Pesticide Programs, Environmental Protection Agency, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20460-0001; telephone number: (703) 347-8325; email address: smith.carolyn@epa.gov. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: I. General Information A. Does this action apply to me? This action is directed to the public in general, and may be of interest to a wide range of stakeholders including environmental, human health, and agricultural advocates; the chemical industry; pesticide users; and members of the public interested in the sale, distribution, or use of pesticides. Since others also may be interested, the Agency has not attempted to describe all the specific entities that may be affected by this action. B. How can I get copies of this document and other related information? The docket for this action, identified by docket identification (ID) number EPA-HQ-OPP-2021-0132, is available at http://www.regulations.gov

or at the Office of Pesticide Programs Regulatory Public Docket (OPP Docket) in the Environmental Protection Agency Docket Center (EPA/DC), West William Jefferson Clinton Bldg., Rm. 3334, 1301 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20460-0001. The Public Reading Room is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays. The telephone number for the Public Reading Room is (202) 566-1744, and the telephone number for the OPP Docket is (703) 305-5805. Due to the public health concerns related to COVID-19, the EPA Docket Center (EPA/DC) and Reading Room is closed to visitors with limited exceptions. The staff continues to provide remote customer service via email, phone, and webform. For the latest status information on EPA/DC services and docket access, visit https://www.epa.gov/dockets. II. What action is the Agency taking? This notice announces the cancellation, as requested by registrants, of products registered under FIFRA section 3 (7 U.S.C. 136a) or 24(c) (7 U.S.C. 136v(c)). These registrations are listed in sequence by registration number (or company number and 24(c) number) in Table 1 of this unit. Table 1--Product Cancellations ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EPA registration No. Product name Chemical name ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10163-41................................ Prokil Cryolite 96.............. Cryolite. 10163-225............................... Gowan Cryolite Bait............. Cryolite. 10163-242............................... Prokil Cryolite 75-Dust......... Cryolite. 10163-243............................... Prokil Cryolite 50-Dust......... Cryolite. 42750-148............................... Propazine 4L.................... Propazine. 42750-149............................... Propazine Technical............. Propazine. 91813-32................................ Kryocide Insecticide............ Cryolite. FL000011................................ Prokil Cryolite 96.............. Cryolite. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2 of this unit includes the names and addresses of record for all registrants of the products in Table 1 of this unit, in sequence by EPA company number. This number corresponds to the first part of the EPA registration numbers of the products listed in Table 1 of this unit. [[Page 30461]] Table 2--Registrants of Cancelled Products ------------------------------------------------------------------------ EPA company No. Company name and address ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 10163........................ Gowan Company, P.O. Box 5569, Yuma, AZ 85366. 42750........................ Albaugh, LLC, P.O. Box 2127, Valdosta, GA 31604-2127. 91813........................ UPL NA, Inc., 630 Freedom Business Ctr., # 402, King of Prussia, PA 19406. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ III. Summary of Public Comments Received and Agency Response to Comments During the public comment period provided, EPA received no comments in response to the March 10, 2021 Federal Register notice announcing the Agency's receipt of the requests for voluntary cancellations of products listed in Table 1 of Unit II. IV. Cancellation Order Pursuant to FIFRA section 6(f) (7 U.S.C. 136d(f)), EPA hereby approves the requested cancellations of the registrations identified in Table 1 of Unit II. Accordingly, the Agency hereby orders that the product registrations identified in Table 1 of Unit II. are canceled. The effective date of the cancellations that are the subject of this notice is June 8, 2021. Any distribution, sale, or use of existing stocks of the products identified in Table 1 of Unit II. in a manner inconsistent with any of the provisions for disposition of existing stocks set forth in Unit VI. will be a violation of FIFRA. V. What is the Agency's authority for taking this action? Section 6(f)(1) of FIFRA (7 U.S.C. 136d(f)(1)) provides that a registrant of a pesticide product may at any time request that any of its pesticide registrations be canceled or amended to terminate one or more uses. FIFRA further provides that, before acting on the request, EPA must publish a notice of receipt of any such request in the Federal Register. Thereafter, following the public comment period, the EPA Administrator may approve such a request. The notice of receipt for this action was published for comment in the Federal Register of March 10, 2021 (86 FR 13714) (FRL-10020-72). The comment period closed on April 9, 2021. VI. Provisions for Disposition of Existing Stocks Existing stocks are those stocks of registered pesticide products which are currently in the United States and which were packaged, labeled, and released for shipment prior to the effective date of the cancellation action. The existing stocks provisions for the products subject to this order are as follows. The registrants may continue to sell and distribute existing stocks of the cryolite products listed in Table 1 of Unit II. until December 8, 2022, which is 18 months after the publication of the Cancellation Order in the Federal Register. The registrants may continue to sell and distribute existing stocks of the propazine products listed in Table 1 of Unit II. Until June 8, 2022, which is 1 year after the publication of the Cancellation Order in the Federal Register. Thereafter, the registrants are prohibited from selling or distributing products listed in Table 1, except for export in accordance with FIFRA section 17 (7 U.S.C. 136o), or proper disposal. Persons other than the registrants may sell, distribute, or use existing stocks of products listed in Table 1 of Unit II. until existing stocks are exhausted, provided that such sale, distribution, or use is consistent with the terms of the previously approved labeling on, or that accompanied, the canceled products. Authority: 7 U.S.C. 136 et seq. Dated: May 27, 2021. Mary Reaves, Director, Pesticide Re-Evaluation Division, Office of Pesticide Programs. [FR Doc. 2021-11919 Filed 6-7-21; 8:45 am] BILLING CODE 6560-50-P

*Original Notice online at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-06-08/html/2021-11919.htm