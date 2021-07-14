Cryolite: In a photo story set to a soundtrack, a photographer journeys through the site of ecological disaster

Artist Lena Tsibizova is a maverick by nature. Having lived most of her life in Moscow, she

often feels confined to the boundaries of the city: enormous as it is, its streets bear too

many personal reminders to allow for unbiased wandering.

In an urge to escape, she headed to Kuvandyk, a decaying industrial town in Orenburg, a

region in Russia’s southern Urals bordering Kazakhstan. She arrived with a double mission:

to document the quiet life of this half-abandoned place on camera, while capturing the

essential joy of journeying through music. The result is a beguiling photo story set to a

captivating soundtrack — a project that invites listeners to both contemplate their own

worlds and feel the giddy energy of unimpeded movement.