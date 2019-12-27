Full paper online at fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/suvarna-2020.pdf
Abstract
The present paper aims at determining the status and trends of groundwater quality by applying water quality index method from 22 villages around Cement industries, Yerraguntla Mandal, Y.S.R District, A. P South India. Water Quality Index (WQI) was calculated from fourteen physicochemical parameters like pH, EC, TDS, Total hardness, Total alkalinity, Sodium, potassium, Calcium, Magnesium, chloride, Bromide, nitrate, sulphate and fluoride. The computed WQI values range from 123 to 1121 and water quality varies from poor water to water unsuitable for drinking. Most of the groundwater from this place is not suitable for drinking.
Keywords
|Subject area
|Hydro Chemistry
|More specific subject area
|Water Quality
|Type of data
|Tables and figures
|How data was acquired
|40 Ground Water Samples were collected in different Bore wells at; Yerraguntla Mandal, Y.S.R District, A. P and analyzed for pH, Electrical; Conductivity, Total dissolved solids, Total Hardness, Total alkalinity; Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium, Chloride, Bromide, Sulphate; and Fluoride. WQI was calculated using relative weight method WHO; Water quality Standards.
|Data format
|Raw and analyzed
|Experimental Factors
|Samples of ground water were collected in 2 L bottles and stored in dark room under specified conditions.
|Experimental features.
|To analyze the concentration levels of various physico chemical Parameters using standard methods.
|Data source Location
|Yerraguntla Mandal, Y.S.R Kadapa District
|Data accessibility
|Data is included in this Article
|Value of the data
1. Data
1.1. Study area
Yerraguntla, Kadapa is located between North Latitudes 14°35? 17.2?-N 14°° 44? 38.4? and East Longitudes 78°27?38.4? – 78°34?39.3? (Fig. 1) and it forms part of the Lower Cuddapah super group comprising Papaghni and Chitravati groups. These are mainly argillaceous with subordinate calcareous sediments. Geologically it consists of conglomerate, quartzite, quartzite with shale formation, dolomitic lime stones (Fig. 2). The total annual rainfall is 730.7 mm [12].
1.2. Data
Groundwater sample analysis data is shown in Table 1 and its statistical summary is shown in Table 2, Fig. 3. Relative weight of each parameter is shown in Table 3. Correlation matrix between the physicochemical parameters is shown in Table 4. WQI of ground water at each sampling point is shown in Table 5, Fig. 4. Table 6 deals with classification of drinking water quality. 35% of groundwater samples are unsuitable for drinking and another 35% of samples are very poor water and remaining 30% of samples are of poor category.
Table 1. Data of the groundwater sample analysis.
|S.No
|PH
|EC ?s/cm
|TDS mg/L
|TH mg/L
|Ca2+ mg/L
|Mg2+ mg/L
|TA mg/L
|K+ mg/L
|Na+ mg/L
|Cl? mg/L
|Br? mg/L
|NO3?mg/L
|So42?mg/L
|F? mg/L
|1
|7.52
|5620
|2600
|520
|80
|107
|732
|75
|251
|405
|0.54
|66
|586
|1.09
|2
|7.9
|4270
|2060
|580
|88
|119
|486
|82
|230
|430
|0.43
|68
|65
|1.3
|3
|7.51
|2700
|1350
|600
|72
|128
|304
|80
|128
|350
|0.33
|64
|89
|1.8
|4
|8.17
|3030
|1450
|200
|32
|41
|670
|0.34
|22
|430
|0.21
|60
|45
|2.3
|5
|8.2
|3380
|1700
|100
|112
|3
|998
|0.25
|229
|77
|0.13
|153
|86
|5.81
|6
|7.8
|4880
|2300
|320
|48
|66
|1340
|0.34
|245
|70
|0.58
|130
|60
|2.82
|7
|7.2
|6200
|3130
|640
|48
|144
|961
|4.53
|285
|68
|0.65
|288
|216
|2.72
|8
|7.69
|7200
|3480
|920
|64
|208
|606
|4.01
|235
|700
|2.06
|26
|514
|1.78
|9
|7.2
|5480
|2640
|760
|96
|161
|450
|4.5
|65
|720
|1.9
|25
|240
|1.94
|10
|7.9
|2420
|1160
|720
|64
|159
|657
|5.53
|77
|92
|0.64
|247
|189
|1.26
|11
|7.8
|1790
|860
|280
|32
|60
|779
|5.6
|57
|110
|0.8
|34
|120
|2.3
|12
|7.4
|5970
|2800
|860
|144
|174
|987
|9.41
|170
|581
|0.9
|134
|405
|1
|13
|7.6
|6170
|2970
|1000
|88
|222
|756
|10.24
|140
|520
|1.2
|35
|430
|1.2
|14
|7.3
|9580
|4580
|1080
|104
|237
|889
|6.75
|308
|635
|2.37
|2.2
|391
|1.06
|15
|7.6
|6820
|3280
|940
|136
|195
|424
|7.6
|320
|650
|2.2
|8.2
|340
|1.3
|16
|7.3
|6280
|3020
|520
|72
|109
|668
|54
|310
|670
|2.4
|2.4
|320
|1.4
|17
|7.8
|2470
|1190
|200
|24
|43
|666
|60
|280
|690
|2.3
|5.8
|46
|0.9
|18
|8.05
|7200
|3510
|340
|40
|73
|914
|71
|314
|249
|0.04
|3.09
|90
|0.69
|19
|7.7
|1380
|660
|180
|48
|32
|351
|65
|320
|230
|1.2
|7
|70
|0.73
|20
|7.8
|4090
|1900
|320
|40
|68
|608
|70
|230
|260
|0.8
|8.2
|230
|1.57
|21
|7.9
|3210
|1610
|320
|24
|72
|559
|56
|350
|180
|0.23
|9
|220
|1.6
|22
|7.4
|6550
|3060
|300
|64
|57
|865.2
|5.80
|347
|300
|0.34
|10
|295
|1.6
|23
|7.6
|3560
|1720
|460
|56
|98
|548
|8.6
|430
|150
|0.42
|10.2
|120
|0.99
|24
|7.6
|2900
|1400
|360
|104
|62
|463
|1.69
|60
|95
|0.15
|16.6
|131
|1.11
|25
|7.6
|3150
|1520
|280
|48
|56
|560
|2.4
|68
|130
|0.23
|12.4
|110
|0.9
|26
|7.67
|2720
|1310
|200
|64
|33
|572
|6.8
|65
|120
|0.45
|8.4
|120
|1.31
|27
|7.3
|4070
|1970
|340
|88
|61
|633
|6.19
|175
|116
|0.69
|9.2
|143
|1.53
|28
|8
|1730
|830
|220
|32
|46
|450
|7.8
|134
|120
|0.7
|10.4
|430
|0.66
|29
|7.66
|15800
|7700
|1600
|344
|305
|608
|85
|546
|479
|0.89
|28.1
|516
|0.99
|30
|7.1
|12800
|6070
|960
|200
|185
|767
|90
|560
|340
|1.2
|34
|450
|0.49
|31
|8.12
|2490
|1070
|240
|64
|43
|352
|3.86
|66
|664
|2.95
|103
|416
|3.17
|32
|8.17
|2340
|1130
|200
|48
|37
|487
|2.88
|88
|1049
|4.34
|533
|361
|1.1
|33
|7.96
|1910
|920
|220
|64
|38
|303
|8.3
|89
|1300
|3.2
|23
|230
|0.9
|34
|8.1
|6620
|3150
|500
|112
|94
|499
|8.9
|340
|1200
|0.11
|36
|240
|0.78
|35
|8.03
|9320
|4550
|640
|120
|126
|597
|2.59
|433
|1776
|3.63
|751
|1280
|1.08
|36
|7.79
|6300
|3060
|380
|136
|59
|694
|10.9
|258
|737
|2.11
|101
|1252
|0.6
|37
|7.63
|4010
|1940
|540
|80
|112
|609
|12.4
|220
|540
|1.82
|56
|1100
|1.7
|38
|7.37
|5240
|2520
|480
|24
|111
|695
|16
|210
|560
|1.76
|54
|1230
|1.8
|39
|7.31
|5440
|2630
|640
|96
|132
|687
|15.8
|230
|580
|1.65
|58
|890
|2.9
|40
|8.31
|2280
|1110
|240
|224
|3.8
|292
|16.8
|21
|620
|1.45
|62
|900
|0.8
Table 2. Statistical parameters of Vemula region.
|Parameter
|Mean
|Median
|Maximum
|Minimum
|Standard Deviation
|PH
|7.7
|7.68
|8.31
|7.1
|0.314777496
|EC
|4984
|4180
|15800
|1380
|3012.272238
|TDS
|2398
|2015
|7700
|660
|1454.660922
|TH
|505
|420
|1600
|100
|317.6758548
|Calcium
|85.6
|68
|344
|24
|61.25391
|Magnesium
|102
|83.59
|305
|2.916
|68.62743
|Potassium
|24.6
|8.45
|90
|0.257
|30.2840884
|Sodium
|227.5
|230
|560
|22.32
|132.1742089
|Chloride
|475
|430
|1776
|68.02
|374.7269255
|Bromide
|1.25
|0.845
|4.34
|0.04
|1.063643954
|Nitrate
|82
|34.21
|751.15
|2.29
|146.6325879
|Sulphate
|374
|240
|1280.65
|45.2
|350.4179124
|Total alkalinity
|637
|608.8
|1340.4
|292.4
|218.3857411
|Fluoride
|1.52
|1.28
|5.81
|0.49
|0.962059623
*Note: All parameters are expressed in mg/L, except pH, EC in ?s/cm.
Table 3. Relative Weight per parameter.
|Parameter
|Weight(wi)
|Relative weight(Wi)
|Si
|Ci
|Qi
|SIi
|WQI
|PH
|3
|0.06122449
|8
|7.52
|94
|5.755102
|303.91
|EC
|4
|0.081632653
|1500
|5620
|374.6667
|30.58503
|TDS
|2
|0.040816327
|600
|2600
|433.3333
|17.68707
|TH
|2
|0.040816327
|500
|520
|104
|4.244898
|Calcium
|3
|0.06122449
|75
|80
|106.6667
|6.530612
|Magnesium
|3
|0.06122449
|50
|106.92
|213.84
|13.09224
|Potassium
|3
|0.06122449
|12
|75.004
|625.0333
|38.26735
|Sodium
|3
|0.06122449
|200
|251.108
|125.554
|7.68698
|Chloride
|3
|0.06122449
|200
|405.01
|202.505
|12.39827
|Bromide
|4
|0.081632653
|0.5
|0.54
|108
|8.816327
|Nitrate
|5
|0.102040816
|10
|66.4
|664
|67.7551
|Sulphate
|5
|0.102040816
|250
|586.21
|234.484
|23.92694
|Total alkalinity
|4
|0.081632653
|100
|732
|732
|59.7551
|Fluoride
|5
|0.102040816
|1.5
|1.09
|72.66667
|7.414966
|49
|1
|303.916
*Note: All parameters are expressed in mg/L, except pH, EC in ?s/cm.
Table 4. Correlation matrix between the physicochemical parameters.
|PH
|EC ?s/cm
|TDS mg/L
|TH mg/L
|Ca2+ mg/L
|Mg2+ mg/L
|K+ mg/L
|Na+ mg/L
|Cl?mg/L
|Br?mg/L
|NO3?mg/L
|SO42? mg/L
|TA mg/L
|F ?mg/L
|PH
|1
|EC ?s/cm
|?0.39127
|1
|TDS mg/L
|?0.38705
|0.999341
|1
|TH mg/L
|?0.47645
|0.802933
|0.804505
|1
|Ca2+ mg/L
|?0.07992
|0.672195
|0.674024
|0.626805
|1
|Mg2+ mg/L
|?0.51515
|0.756221
|0.757709
|0.986119
|0.489106
|1
|K+ mg/L
|?0.13046
|0.296898
|0.295262
|0.209841
|0.215173
|0.187612
|1
|Na+ mg/L
|?0.22094
|0.723417
|0.725512
|0.446068
|0.469563
|0.399937
|0.476414
|1
|Cl?mg/L
|0.218805
|0.238149
|0.236355
|0.163815
|0.200567
|0.138453
|?0.126
|0.136275
|1
|Br?mg/L
|0.068581
|0.077777
|0.075367
|0.090106
|0.05091
|0.088018
|?0.19317
|?0.00583
|0.747906
|1
|NO3?mg/L
|0.272861
|0.074239
|0.083098
|?0.00698
|0.021632
|?0.01149
|?0.25155
|0.038429
|0.483659
|0.474554
|1
|SO42? mg/L
|?0.05054
|0.30967
|0.310233
|0.224698
|0.313957
|0.18286
|?0.13248
|0.222757
|0.492627
|0.466541
|0.333836
|1
|TA mg/L
|?0.24024
|0.320557
|0.318417
|0.118878
|?0.07167
|0.152869
|?0.11448
|0.207517
|?0.30651
|?0.26539
|0.08316
|?0.06074
|1
|F – mg/L
|0.100667
|?0.18285
|?0.17674
|?0.2051
|?0.16442
|?0.18534
|?0.29252
|?0.21773
|?0.24465
|?0.11973
|0.095508
|?0.13173
|0.354216
|1
Table 5. WQI of ground water at each point of sampling.
|sample No
|WQI
|Water quality status
|sample No
|WQI
|Water quality status
|sample No
|WQI
|Water quality status
|1
|303.91
|Water Un Suitable For Drinking
|2
|259.7
|Very Poor Water
|4
|193.12
|Poor Water
|5
|338.63
|3
|223.34
|11
|173.93
|6
|346.06
|8
|280.75
|19
|140.31
|7
|510.92
|9
|229.89
|20
|197.44
|10
|397.89
|13
|270.42
|21
|171.11
|12
|380.08
|15
|243.15
|23
|153.05
|14
|304.32
|16
|260.19
|24
|125.96
|29
|418.27
|17
|202.72
|25
|126.48
|30
|375.62
|18
|224.72
|26
|126.12
|32
|749.6
|22
|208.86
|27
|159.3
|35
|1121.34
|31
|284.4
|28
|123.86
|36
|368.04
|34
|234.5
|33
|197.17
|38
|305.7
|37
|288.37
|39
|313.01
|40
|234.01
Table 6. Drinking water quality classification.
|Class
|WQI
|Water Quality Status
|% of samples
|I
|<50
|Excellent
|Nil
|II
|51–100
|Good
|Nil
|III
|101–200
|Poor Water
|30%
|IV
|201–300
|Very Poor Water
|35%
|V
|>300
|Water Un Suitable For Drinking
|35%
2. Experimental design, methods and materials
2.1. Materials and methods
Forty groundwater Samples from bore/hand pumps were collected in 2 L polythene water bottles from 22 different villages of Yerraguntla Mandal during September 2018 and necessary precautions were taken to avoid contamination [1]. Samples were analyzed as per standard procedures APHA [1]. Each of the groundwater samples was analyzed for 14 parameters pH and EC are determined by pH meter, conductivity meter, TDS are determined by indirect method Total Hardness, Ca2+, Mg2+, CO32?,HCO3? and Cl? are determined by titrimetry,
is determined by using ion selective electrode (Orion 4 star ion meter, Model: pH/ISE). (Table 1). The analyzed data were compared to the WHO recommended standards [2] and water classification or drinking purpose has been made.
2.2. Analytical procedures
WQI was calculated using the World Health Organization standards [2] and Indian Standards [3] in the following steps. Water quality index method for groundwater quality assessment is widely used around the world for assessment & management of groundwater [[4], [5], [6], [7]]. The WQI calculation was carried out using a weighted arithmetic index as shown below [8].
The WQI calculations include three successive steps [[9], [10], [11]] The first step is “assigning weight” each of the 14 parameters has been assigned a weight (wi) according to its relative importance in the overall quality of drinking water as shown in Table 2. The second step is the “relative weight calculation” calcul1ated by following equation
The third step is “quality rating (qi)” calculated by following equation
where Ci is the concentration of each parameter in each water sample, Si is the WHO standard value for each parameter. Finally, the Wi and qi are used to calculate the SIi for each parameters and then the WQI calculated from the following equation:
where SIi is the sub index of each parameter.
Appendix A. Supplementary data
The following is the Supplementary data to this article:
Multimedia component 1.
Conflict of Interest
The authors declare that they have no known competing financial interests or personal relationships that could have appeared to influence the work reported in this paper.
