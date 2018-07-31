Abstract: Fluoride is a natural element among minerals, geochemical sediments and natural water systems which is entered to body chain by drinking water. Groundwater is the main and the best source of drinking water in southern areas of Iran especially in the cities of Lar and Gerash (Fars province). So due to the health significance fluoride including dental and skeletal fluorosis, fertility, abortion and thyroid diseases, etc., measuring has high importance in the water resources of this region of Iran. Fluoride concentration was 0.35–3.46?mg/L and 78.26% drinking water sources contains fluoride concentration above the WHO guideline.

*See full study at http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/dehghani-2018.pdf