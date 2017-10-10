Excerpts:

… “The concern is if you’re drinking a lot of bottled water, and it’s acidic, it could be eroding the enamel on your teeth and causing tooth decay,” said Dr. Sally Cram, spokesperson with the American Dental Association and practicing periodontist.

More alarming to Dr. Cram is bottled water without fluoride…

The U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) recommends a fluoride concentration of 0.7 ppm. None of the bottles tested contained the recommended fluoride amount.

“So, if you’re not drinking the public water supply, and you’re only drinking bottled water, you might not be getting that fluoride,” said Dr. Cram.

Meanwhile, 96 percent of Maryland’s community water systems meet the point 0.7 ppm fluoridation level…

