New Delhi: Citizens dwelling in the areas, where use of contaminated underground water is prominent to meet the demand of their basic needs, are on the verge of getting more prone to water pollution related disorders as experts raise the alarm the regarding the city’s underground resource- contaminated by lethal toxin such as arsenic, nitrates and fluorides in some parts of Delhi.

Experts pointed that how much the city is overdrawing its groundwater. The over-exploitation was to the extent of 27 percent -that is, for every 100 litres that gets replenished, Delhiites draw out approx 127 litres. It’s based on analysis of groundwater use between 2011 and 2013, the latest year for which data is available.

The arsenic contamination is not widespread, but it may point to unacceptable ground pollution in the city, expert informed. “Arsenic contamination has been found in some parts of the Yamuna flood plains but it’s still a rare occurrence. Though arsenic pollution is considered geogenic (naturally occurring) in other parts of India, some papers have attributed arsenic contamination to fly ash from thermal power plants in Delhi,” said an official from Delhi University.

The official further said that nitrate pollution in Delhi may be linked to sewage seepage, runoff from landfills into groundwater aquifers in different parts of the city. Fluoride contamination is restricted to the western part of Delhi where there is high groundwater salinity. Some studies have linked fluoride contamination to brick kiln activity while some say it is geogenic,” he said.

Experts believe citizen are bound to meet their demand for waters from underground water in some part of national city, consequently, number of diseases such contamination, pneumonia, Rhodesia, gastroenteritis, typhoid, hepatitis and jaundice rises in a proportion in such specific zones.

All three pollutants have severe health impacts. While arsenic is carcinogenic, high nitrate levels are known to cause methemoglobinemia, or “blue baby” disease, the official added. The expert further suggested that people residing in these areas should use treated water through UV and RO system, which maintains the magnesium, calcium and zinc type of essential minerals.

