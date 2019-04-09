Excerpts:

… The agreement requires the City and the General Authority to take actions to update operational procedures, provide public notice of certain conditions, submit records, and obtain permits for equipment changes at their water plants. The agreement includes a $25,000 civil penalty for violations associated with the 2018 fluoride overfeed and irregularities in the City and General Authority’s reporting of disinfection treatment levels.

… “Under Pennsylvania law, public water suppliers are required to report to DEP within an hour of discovering an issue that could adversely impact the drinking water which, upon our investigation, the City and General Authority failed to do,” said DEP Northwest Regional Director James Miller…

