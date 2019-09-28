400+ Studies Show Fluoride is Toxic to the Brain

Maternal fluoride levels are linked to offspring’s lower IQ, according to a carefully-researched and meticulously and extensively peer-reviewed US government-funded study published in the prestigious JAMA Pediatrics (August 2019).

Unnecessary fluoride chemicals are added to New York City’s water supplies in a misguided attempt to reduce tooth decay in tap water drinkers.

After receiving widespread media attention, fluoridation proponents erroneously dismissed the JAMA study for invalid reasons including that it is “just one study” when it is actually one of multiple studies showing the same effect.

Critics claimed the study needs replication before it can be taken seriously. However, it already is a replication of another U.S. government-funded study published in 2017 (Bashash et al. ) which found similar effects. Both were mother-offspring studies that used urinary fluoride levels during pregnancy to assess cognition in the paired offspring. Both studies show a strong relationship between maternal exposure to fluoride and lowered IQ in offspring. Each revealed that the fetal stage appears to be the most vulnerable time period for fluoride’s neurotoxicity.

In total, six studies report this mother-offspring relationship. Most alarming is that the JAMA study revealed IQ is lowered even by the small amounts of fluoride purposely added to public water supplies similar to that added to NYC’s water supplies.

Pregnant women with higher urinary fluoride levels who had offspring with lower IQs were from the fluoridated cities. The JAMA researchers advise that pregnant women avoid ingesting fluoride as a precaution since the fetus derives no benefit from fluoride.

Biological plausibility of brain damage is supported by over 400 studies, 50 0f them human.

Fluoride is linked to other neurological disorders such as ADHD, poor memory, dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease

More human-brain studies are here

It’s not just brains that accumulate damaging fluoride levels, studies also link fluoride to arthritis, gastrointestinal effects, hypersensitivity, kidney disease, thyroid disease and more.

Fluoride is not a nutrient or essential for healthy teeth. Like all drugs, fluoride affects different people in differnt ways as drug package inserts, drug advertisements and TV commercials describe for most drugs.

Paul Connett, PhD, Executive Director of the Fluoride Action Network says, “For decades fluoridation promoters argued that fluoridation causes no harm. These and other studies indicate that there is potential harm and it is serious. It is unconscionable to continue fluoridation until this is resolved. For those who doubt the current findings, more studies can be done once a moratorium on fluoridation is in place. To do otherwise is to condone a human experiment on millions of children.”

Critics of the JAMA study claim: “it doesn’t prove cause and effect.” Connett says, “No epidemiological study can. However, over 400 animal and cell studies underline the JAMA study’s biological plausibility.”

Critics claim: “A loss of 3-4 IQ points is not enough to be concerned.”

This is a predicted average drop for the whole population – such a shift could dramatically reduce the percentage of very bright children and increase the number of mentally handicapped, says Connett.

Critics claim: “Loss of IQ cannot be sex-related.”

This claim ignores what the authors state about these sex differences. Christine Till the lead author responds to this and other criticisms in an interview on Canadian TV, says Connett

Contradicting other claims against the JAMA study, the mothers were not exposed to high fluoride levels and the study did control for lead, mercury, manganese, perfluoro-octanoic acid, and urinary arsenic.

Claims that thousands of studies show fluoridation is safe are not true. In fact, public health has been negligent about examining the health of people living in fluoridated communities.

Connett’s video response to criticisms of the JAMA/IQ study https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjKUqf85E6Q&feature=youtu.be

Rivka Green, lead researcher for the JAMA study, explains the studies findings in this video interview on MedpageToday.com https://www.facebook.com/MedPageToday/videos/2396767130414029/

*Original article online at https://patch.com/new-york/new-york-city/dire-fluoride-iq-studies-must-end-fluoridation-nyc