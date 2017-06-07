Divyangs (differently-abled) will have toilets of their own comfort and convenience. Chookroo is a village in Palamu where people know the fate of their bones. High fluoride water there has rendered many in this village to walk bend or deformed. However, some efforts are on there to give them permissible limit fluoride water to drink.

DC Palamu Ameet Kumar said, “Disabled in this village are at liberty to have their shouchalays of their own convenience and comfort. Drinking water & sanitation department has given them a big hand. Their sitting posture and rise from toiletss are now left to the disabled users.”

BJP MP V D Ram too had a word of praise for these convenient based toilets to the disabled here at Chookroo village.

Executive engineer of drinking water & sanitation department Ajay Kumar Singh attributed the high percentage of fluoride in water to the massive loss of khair trees in the region. Khair trees are nature’s therapy for high percentage of fluoride.

EE Singh said people became too much commercial when they sold even khair trees root and now these people are paying the price of it. Percentage of fluoride going up in drinking water causes numerous high fluoride content ailments from deposits on teeth to bones deformities.

Sources said khair trees are used for making kathha.

