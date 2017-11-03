Genesee County wants to hear the public’s opinion Wednesday during a public hearing. A decision is required before the Genesee County Water Treatment plant begins operation.

The county Drain Commissioner’s Office is hosting the public hearing from 4 to 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Genesee County Administration Building at 1101 Beach St. in Flint.

Flint residents have been drinking fluoridated water for decades, as the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit mixes it into the system serving the city.

The remaining jurisdictions outside the city of Flint in Genesee County will be served by the new water treatment plant, which will receive water from the Karegnondi Water Authority’s new pipeline to Lake Huron.

A notice from the Drain Commissioner’s Office says Genesee County would use the same amount of fluoride as the Great Lakes Water Authority if no action is taken. The use of fluoride would only be stopped by a vote of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners or a ballot referendum.

