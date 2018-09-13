What is it about New Zealanders that say fluoridation is good for us? Why ignore and dismiss the European Union who ban it and note that it is a significant health issue? How is it that New Zealanders are now agreeable to mass medication of fluoride in their drinking water, whilst 41 nations of Europe collectively ban its use?

With fluoride being a neurotoxin, there is now, in total, around 377,655,000 million people worldwide drinking artificially fluoridated water. This represents 5% of the world’s population.

Yet, there are more people drinking fluoridated water in the United States than the rest of the world combined, with about one third to three quarters of the population now drinking it daily.

Today 50% of NZ tap water is fluoridated, a whopping 73% of Ireland and 10% of England and Spain as well.

Science has known for a hundred years that fluoride suppresses thyroid function. Fetuses can be born without a thyroid gland at all but the mother will provide the hormone. The importance of the mother and what she takes into her body is very relevant. Professor PJ Pop in the Netherlands – has a number of papers – and what is noticed is that there is reduced intelligence once the fetus is born.

Pregnancy, postpartum and the thyroid: isn’t it time to offer women optimal care?

Please listen to understand this crucial information.

Note that students studying water management or to become doctors were never told anything about fluoridation in University. So they pass through University, in a state of unknowingness about what is added to the water.

There is very little fluoride research on the human body

Declan – says he first came into the knowingness that something was awry with fluoride in 2006 – when he found that no studies or research had been completed on the human body, other than the effect on teeth and bones. No other organs, or brain tissue or – anything.

Then in the US the National Academies 2006 report on fluoride and drinking water impelled the top committee who were responsible for this report, to bring together their top academics across the USA, from neurology, toxicology and dentistry to assess this data. They then put together a list of close to 70 different areas that they needed studies to be taken, to fill the gaps of lack of knowledge for the effects of fluoride on people’s health.

Could Downs Syndrome be a result of exposure to drinking Fluoride in tap water?

Declan goes on to say that Ireland has the highest ratio of Downs Syndrome on earth and these academics also posited the question of the possibility that it was ‘biologically plausible that fluoride exposure could result in Downs Syndrome.’ This was a shock to Declan.

Paul Connett talks about 52 IQ studies – the Bashash study funded by the US government – The National Institute of Health – as well as the EPA the Environmental Protection Agency is a watershed moment because all the other studies have come from India Mexico China and Iran – however our arrogant Western scientists just ignore these finding because… you know – they don’t make the grade …

And in this major study – all the criticisms of the other 52 studies that have been done over the years were essentially addressed.

Listen: McGill, Harvard, Montreal Universities were all these top universities were involved. Etc etc

Now 50 papers have been produced on other aspects of neurotoxicity on elements like lead, mercury and so on.

A 12 year study by high quality scientists – they covered every single angle and every nook and cranny to prove that fluoride is toxic and has the potential to lower the IQ in children.

So the only thing left is for the politicians, the media etc to work out – what is more important for your Child?!

Healthy Teeth or a Healthy Brain?

Paul Connett, says brush fluoride on your teeth and spit it out – he says he is not anti fluoride just keep it out of your body interior.

Media Blackout?

Declan Waugh when learning of this study, followed it up and wrote to every newspaper in Ireland and radio station too – and did not receive one reply whatsoever – Even though it was a huge study!

There is basically a media blackout, even here in NZ – (we know that) hence GreenplanetFM.com – a.very small voluntary radio program – is filling the gap, essentially by default.

NZ’s one media response was that ‘Mexico’s fluoride levels are not relevant’ – (what does that tell you about the communicator of that statement?) That Mexico does not rate as a country?

There was zero response to the rest of the science. Yet, the Canadians in fluoridated areas – just last week made a statement that their levels are exactly the same as Mexico cities.

Listen to the tea drinking of NZ (Dr Mike Godfrey) – And that in Ireland one of the leading tea drinking nations per capita and that tea leaves are loaded with fluoride. That the leaves take up fluoride from the earth.

Paul Connett talks about how the percentage of people drinking fluoridated water its affecting babies – listen especially of you are a mother with a loved one.

Drop in IQ in now a certainty.

Note that a drop of 5 IQ points would halve the number of very bright genius’s in our society and increase dramatically the mentally impaired.

What came across in this interview is that the NZ Authorities when aware of the dangers took lead out of paint – and discontinued adding lead to petrol – so why do they put fluoride in 50% of NZ’s drinking water?

Other information that comes from this interview

Fluoride in beer – listens to these results !!!

Fluoride tap water to make up baby formula is – a no no.

Green Party of Ireland was anti fluoride.

Over the last 5 or 6 years throughout the length and breadth of Ireland the City Councils – County Councils and Local Authorities – plus their political representatives have voted to stop water fluoridation – from Dublin City to Cork City, to Galway and the Government – still refuses to act.

Yet the first act in Germany’s reunification was to stop water fluoridation in East Germany

Informed consent – The need to know.

Informed consent is an imperative – especially in medicine – but NZers are not receiving the latest data – we are being denied the information by our elected representatives.

In medical school the amount of training in toxicology is known to be minimal

*Original online at https://www.ourplanet.org/greenplanetfm/dr-paul-connett-dr-vyvyan-howard-declan-waugh-fluoride-is-a-neurotoxin-that-reduces-iq-of-children?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=dr_paul_connett