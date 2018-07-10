Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said while the Congress rule of over four decades gifted fluorosis to the people of erstwhile Nalgonda, the TRS government got premier medical institutes like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) near Bhongir and a government medical college each at Nalgonda and Suryapet to provide best healthcare to fluorosis victims. He pointed out that the State government also took up supply of safe drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha.

He was addressing leaders from the Congress, BJP and the CPI(M) who joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. Hundreds of leaders and cadre from the political parties in Nakrekal Assembly segment and also other parts of erstwhile Nalgonda district joined TRS. The Minister announced a slew of measures for the people of Nakrekal Assembly constituency on the occasion.

Responding to the requests from Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, the Minister assured to establish a dry port at Chityal in erstwhile Nalgonda district shortly. He also assured to examine a plea to waive off loans sanctioned to about 50-60 weavers in the constituency. He also announced establishment of two food processing units in Nakrekal constituency. He listed out a series of initiatves by the Telangana government for erstwhile Nalgonda district including construstion of Ultra Mega Power Plant at Damarcherla, Dindi project, Yadadri development, and other major initiatives of Telangana government.

The Minister alleged that under the Congress regime, people were forced to purchase bottled water to protect themselves from fluorosis. “Despite having stalwarts like K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and even former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, successive Congress governments failed to provide safe drinking water to people and was responsible for turning about two lakh people into fluorosis victims. Though we respect his seniority in politics, what did Jana Reddy achieve for Nalgonda district despite his record of being a Minister for about 15 years,” he remarked.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said TRS would register a clean sweep in the erstwhile Nalgonda district during the next elections in the State. He gave a clarion call to both the existing party leaders and the newly joined ones to work in coordination to strengthen the TRS further and prepare for next elections. “The Congress leaders are trying to revoke the landlord system and supress the weaker sections in erstwhile Nalgonda district,” he added.

MPs Boora Narsaiah Goud, Balka Suman, Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman S Niranjan Reddy, Government Advisor G Vivek, TSRTC Chairman Somarapu Satyanarayana, MLAs, MLCs and hundreds of party activists were present.

*Original article online at https://telanganatoday.com/dry-port-to-come-up-at-chityal-ktr