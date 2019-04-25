Northwoods 350, a group that professes a desire to stop climate change, announced the 4:30 p.m. rally on social media, saying it was “coming together to discuss what’s happened since the Husky oil refinery explosion that came all too close to releasing deadly hydrogen fluoride gas.”

The rally, at 1313 Belknap St. No. 302, will come on the heels of an event earlier in the day in Duluth.

The Green New Deal Action Summit called itself an effort to “mobilize the Northland for climate solutions,” in a news release this week.

A number of groups from the Twin Ports area will be on hand to hear a keynote address from Winona LaDuke, along with a panel discussion and breakout sessions on topics such as legislative plans, labor organizing and the Green New Deal, direct action, regenerative agriculture, clean water issues, and more.

The event starts with registration at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will be held at the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center, 202 W. Second St., Duluth — home to the American Indian Community Housing Organization.

The event is free but free-will donations will be accepted at the door to help offset costs, a news release said. A lunch will be served and activities for children are planned.

Registration will be followed by a traditional opening given by politician Skip Sandman. Honor The Earth’s LaDuke will address the assembled with “Lighting the Eighth Fire, Creating the Next Economy.” The address is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. A panel discussion at 11:30 a.m. features LeaAnn Littlewolf (AICHO), Jamie Harvey (Bag it Duluth), Joel Sipress (Twin Ports Democratic Socialists of America), Brett Pence (MN Interfaith Power and Light) and James Hietala (Sierra Club). The event is expected to conclude by 3 p.m., in time for participants to join the rally in Superior.

