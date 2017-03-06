Several Durangoans have formed Healthy Kids, Healthy Durango, a campaign group to oppose Question 1A, the measure to remove fluoride from the city’s drinking water.

The Question 1A will be on the ballot for the April 4 municipal mail-in election.

The No on 1A campaign will educate Durango voters about the role community water fluoridation plays in aiding health. The committee will be led by Sherrod Beall, a Durango pediatric nurse practitioner, and Dr. Tony Palmer, a retired local physician.

Healthy Kids, Healthy Durango has launched a web site, voteNO1aDurango.org, and will be reaching out to Durango voters through Election Day.

For more information, contact Sherrod Beall at 335-9762.