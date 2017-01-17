Voters may decide whether fluoride should be added to Durango’s city water in April.

The Durango City Council will vote on whether the question will be go to voters on Feb. 7.

A public hearing dedicated to the issue will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at City Hall.

“I will be very surprised if we do anything other than put it on the ballot,” said Councilor Dick White.

The council could also decide to adopt an ordinance that prohibits the fluoride from being added to the water.

But the council agreed to continue to fluoridate the water in June.

City Utilities Director Steve Salka reminded councilors that some naturally occurring fluoride will remain in the water, even if the ballot question passes.

The city will not be required to filter out fluoride, White said.