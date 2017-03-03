Clean Water Durango will present three lectures about the dangers of water fluoridation as part of its “Vote It Out” campaign.

In April, Durango voters will decide whether the city should continue to put fluoride in the water.

The three events are free and open to all.

• “The Risks Associated with Fluoride Toxicity” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Durango Public Library, 1900 East Third Ave. Biochemist Steve Ottersberg and cancer specialist Dr. Nasha Winters will speak about the health risks and epigenetic effects associated with drinking fluoridated water.

• “Water Fluoridation Education: An Interactive Panel Discussion,” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 15 in Berndt Hall, Room 235, at Fort Lewis College. Health care professionals and FLC professors will discuss water fluoridation and the upcoming vote on Durango water-fluoridation practices.

• “Impacts of Water Fluoridation on Humans and Animals” and “The Real Causes of Tooth Decay” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 22 at Durango Public Library. Cathy Justus of Pagosa Springs will speak about how fluoridated city water caused the deaths of her eight horses and two dogs, and Dr. John Rothchild will give a presentation about the factors that lead to tooth decay.

For more information about Clean Water Durango, email info@cleanwaterdurango.org or visit www.cleanwaterdurango.org.