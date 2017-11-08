The Edgartown board of health voted to act on a statue that will add fluoride to the water system by mid-January, unless 10 percent of voters petition to put the issue before voters at town meeting. During Tuesday’s board of health meeting, water commission superintendent Bill Chapman and board of selectmen chairman Arthur Smadbeck advised the board of health to rescind its vote to act on the statue, which they declined to do. Petitions have begun to circulate in Edgartown, and on Saturday, Nov. 11, there will be a drive-through signing for registered voters.

“Residents are upset with the lack of transparency,” Mr. Chapman said. “Voters have a right to have a say in this matter.”

