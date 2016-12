The question of whether Elliot Lake should continue putting fluoride in its water is being debated. Deputy Mayor Luc Cyr promised to examine the issue during the election campaign. Mayor Dan Marchisella says council wants to know the long term effects of fluoride, pro or con, before making a decision on its continued use. Council wants public input on the issue including a presentation from Algoma Public Health. Staff will come back to council with recommendations on fluoride use after May 31st