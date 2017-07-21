Substitute Details

HFC-134a Description: HFC-134a is also known as R-134a, or 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane CAS No. 811-97-2 Use: residential and light commercial air conditioning and heat pumps (retrofit equipment); Global Warming Potential: 1,430

Atmospheric Lifetime: 14 years

HFE-7300 Description: 1,1,1,2,2,3,4,5,5,5-decafluoro-3-methoxy-4-(trifluoromethyl)pentane Trade Name: 3MTM NovecTM 7300 Engineered Fluid. CAS No. 132182-92-4 Use: in retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment) Global Warming Potential: 310

Atmospheric Lifetime: 3.8 years

R-407H Description: R-407H, marketed under the trade name D407, is a weighted blend of 52.5 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS Reg. No. 811-97-2); 32.5 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS Reg. No. 75-10-5); and 15 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane Use: in retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment) CAS No. 354-33-6 Health & Environmental Risks: Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 Global Warming: Its components, HFC-134a, HFC-32, and HFC-125, have GWPs of 1,430, 675, and 3,500, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-407H has a GWP of about 1,500.

R-442A Description & CAS Nos: R-442A, marketed under the trade name RS-50, is a weighted blend of 31 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS Reg. No. 75-10-5); 31 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 30 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); five percent HFC-227ea, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,3,3,3-heptafluoropropane (CAS No. 431-89-0); and three percent HFC-152a, which is also known as 1,1-difluoroethane (CAS No. 75-37-6). Use: in retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment) Health & Environmental Risks: Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFC-227ea, and HFC-152a, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; 3,220; and 124, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-442A has a GWP of about 1,890.

R-448A Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Solstice® N-40, is a weighted blend of 26 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 26 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 21 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); 20 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No 754-12-1); and seven percent HFO-1234ze(E), which is also known as trans-1,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 29118-24-9). Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment) Health & Environmental Risks: Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names: “Risk Screen on Substitutes in Cold Storage Warehouses Substitute: R-448A (Solstice® N-40)”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes in Industrial Process Refrigeration Substitute: R-448A (Solstice® N-40)” Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFO-1234yf, and HFO-1234ze(E) have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; one to four;?[ ] and one to six;?[ ] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-448A has a GWP of about 1,390.

R-449A Description & CAS Nos: R-449A, marketed under the trade name Opteon® XP 40, is a weighted blend of 24.3 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 24.7 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 25.7 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); and 25.3 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1). Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment) Health and Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names: “Risk Screen on Substitutes in Cold Storage Warehouses Substitute: R-449A (Opteon® XP40)”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes in Industrial Process Refrigeration Substitute: R-449A (Opteon® XP40)” Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, and HFO-Start Printed Page 338141234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; and one to four,[ ] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-449A has a GWP of about 1,400.

R-449B Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Forane® 449B, is a weighted blend of 25.2 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 24.3 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 27.3 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); and 23.2 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1). Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment) Health & Environmenal Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names: “Risk Screen on Substitutes in Cold Storage Warehouses Substitute: R-449B (Forane® 449B)”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes in Industrial Process Refrigeration Substitute: R-449B (Forane® 449B)” Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; and one to four,[ ] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-449B has a GWP of about 1,410.

R-452A Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Opteon® XP 44, is a weighted blend of 11 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 59 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); and 30 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoro-prop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1). Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment) Health & Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names: “Risk Screen on Substitutes for Use in Refrigerated Transport Substitute: R-452A”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes for Use in Retail Food Refrigeration Substitute: R-452A” Global Warming: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; and one to four, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-452A has a GWP of about 2,140.

R-452C Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Forane® 452C, is a weighted blend of 12.5 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 61 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); and 26.5 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoro-prop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1). Use: Refrigerated transport—refrigerated trucks and trailers (new and retrofit equipment) Health & Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names: “Risk Screen on Substitutes for Use in Refrigerated Transport Substitute: R-452C”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes for Use in Retail Food Refrigeration Substitute: R-452C” Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; and one to four,[ ] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-452C has a GWP of about 2,220.

R-453A Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name RS-70, is a weighted blend of 20.0 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS Reg. No. 75-10-5); 20.0 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS Reg. No. 354-33-6); 53.8 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS Reg. No. 811-97-2); five percent HFC-227ea, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,3,3,3-heptafluoropropane (CAS Reg. No. 439-89-0); 0.6 percent R-600, which is also known as butane (CAS Reg. No. 75-28-5); and 0.6 percent R-601a, which is also known as isopentane (CAS Reg. 78-78-4). Use: Cold storage warehouses (new and retrofit equipment); Industrial process refrigeration (new and retrofit equipment); Retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment) Health & Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names: “Risk Screen on Substitutes in Cold Storage Warehouses Substitute: R-453A (RS-70)”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes in Industrial Process Refrigeration Substitute: R-453A (RS-70)”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes for Use in Retail Food Refrigeration Substitute: R-453A Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFC-227ea, butane, and isopentane, have GWPs of 675, 3,500, 1,430, 3,220, 4, and 5, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-453A has a GWP of about 1,770.

R-458A Description & CAS Nos: R-458A, marketed under the trade name Bluon TdX 20, is a weighted blend of 20.5 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 4.0 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 61.4 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); 13.5 percent HFC-227ea, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,3,3,3-heptafluoropropane (CAS No. 431-89-0); and 0.6 percent HFC-236fa, which is also known as 1,1,1,3,3,3-hexafluoropropane (CAS No. 690-39-1). Use: Industrial process refrigeration (new and retrofit equipment); Residential and light commercial air conditioning and heat pumps (retrofit equipment only); Retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment) Health and Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names: “Risk Screen on Substitutes in Industrial Process Refrigeration Substitute: R-458A (TdX 20)”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes in Residential and Light Commercial Air Conditioning and Heat Pumps Substitute: R-458A (TdX 20)”

“Risk Screen on Substitutes for Use in Retail Food Refrigeration Substitute: R-458A (TdX 20)” Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFC-227ea, and HFC-236fa, have GWPs of 675, 3,500, 1,430, 3,220, and 9,810, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-458A has a GWP of about 1,650.

R-513A Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Opteon® XP 10, is a weighted blend of 44 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2 tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2), and 56 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1). Use: Residential dehumidifiers (new and retrofit equipment) Health and Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following name: “Risk Screen on Substitutes for Use in Residential Dehumidifiers Substitute: R-513A” Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-134a and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 1,430 and one to four,[ ] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-513A has a GWP of about 630.