This determination of acceptability expands the list of acceptable substitutes pursuant to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) program. This action lists as acceptable additional substitutes for use in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector and the cleaning solvents sector.
Listing of New Acceptable Substitutes is excerpted below. To read the full Federal Register Rule, go to https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/07/21/2017-15379/protection-of-stratospheric-ozone-determination-33-for-significant-new-alternatives-policy-program?utm_campaign=subscription%20mailing%20list&utm_source=federalregister.gov&utm_medium=email
Substitute
Details
HFC-134a
Description: HFC-134a is also known as R-134a, or 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane
CAS No. 811-97-2
Use: residential and light commercial air conditioning and heat pumps (retrofit equipment);
Global Warming Potential: 1,430
HFE-7300
Description: 1,1,1,2,2,3,4,5,5,5-decafluoro-3-methoxy-4-(trifluoromethyl)pentane
Trade Name: 3MTM NovecTM 7300 Engineered Fluid.
CAS No. 132182-92-4
Use: in retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment)
Global Warming Potential: 310
R-407H
Description: R-407H, marketed under the trade name D407, is a weighted blend of 52.5 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS Reg. No. 811-97-2); 32.5 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS Reg. No. 75-10-5); and 15 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane
Use: in retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment)
CAS No. 354-33-6
Health & Environmental Risks: Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118
Global Warming: Its components, HFC-134a, HFC-32, and HFC-125, have GWPs of 1,430, 675, and 3,500, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-407H has a GWP of about 1,500.
R-442A
Description & CAS Nos: R-442A, marketed under the trade name RS-50, is a weighted blend of 31 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS Reg. No. 75-10-5); 31 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 30 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); five percent HFC-227ea, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,3,3,3-heptafluoropropane (CAS No. 431-89-0); and three percent HFC-152a, which is also known as 1,1-difluoroethane (CAS No. 75-37-6).
Use: in retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment)
Health & Environmental Risks: Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFC-227ea, and HFC-152a, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; 3,220; and 124, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-442A has a GWP of about 1,890.
R-448A
Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Solstice® N-40, is a weighted blend of 26 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 26 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 21 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); 20 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No 754-12-1); and seven percent HFO-1234ze(E), which is also known as trans-1,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 29118-24-9).
Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment)
Health & Environmental Risks: Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names:
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFO-1234yf, and HFO-1234ze(E) have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; one to four;?[11?12] and one to six;?[13] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-448A has a GWP of about 1,390.
R-449A
Description & CAS Nos: R-449A, marketed under the trade name Opteon® XP 40, is a weighted blend of 24.3 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 24.7 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 25.7 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); and 25.3 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1).
Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment)
Health and Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names:
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, and HFO-Start Printed Page 338141234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; and one to four,[15] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-449A has a GWP of about 1,400.
|R-449B
Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Forane® 449B, is a weighted blend of 25.2 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 24.3 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 27.3 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); and 23.2 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1).
Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment)
Health & Environmenal Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names:
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; 1,430; and one to four,[17] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-449B has a GWP of about 1,410.
|R-452A
Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Opteon® XP 44, is a weighted blend of 11 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 59 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); and 30 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoro-prop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1).
Use: in multiple refrigeration and air conditioning end-uses (new and retrofit equipment)
Health & Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names:
Global Warming: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; and one to four, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-452A has a GWP of about 2,140.
R-452C
Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Forane® 452C, is a weighted blend of 12.5 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 61 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); and 26.5 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoro-prop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1).
Use: Refrigerated transport—refrigerated trucks and trailers (new and retrofit equipment)
Health & Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names:
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 675; 3,500; and one to four,[21] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-452C has a GWP of about 2,220.
R-453A
Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name RS-70, is a weighted blend of 20.0 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS Reg. No. 75-10-5); 20.0 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS Reg. No. 354-33-6); 53.8 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS Reg. No. 811-97-2); five percent HFC-227ea, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,3,3,3-heptafluoropropane (CAS Reg. No. 439-89-0); 0.6 percent R-600, which is also known as butane (CAS Reg. No. 75-28-5); and 0.6 percent R-601a, which is also known as isopentane (CAS Reg. 78-78-4).
Use: Cold storage warehouses (new and retrofit equipment); Industrial process refrigeration (new and retrofit equipment); Retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment)
Health & Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names:
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFC-227ea, butane, and isopentane, have GWPs of 675, 3,500, 1,430, 3,220, 4, and 5, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-453A has a GWP of about 1,770.
R-458A
Description & CAS Nos: R-458A, marketed under the trade name Bluon TdX 20, is a weighted blend of 20.5 percent HFC-32, which is also known as difluoromethane (CAS No. 75-10-5); 4.0 percent HFC-125, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,2-pentafluoroethane (CAS No. 354-33-6); 61.4 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2); 13.5 percent HFC-227ea, which is also known as 1,1,1,2,3,3,3-heptafluoropropane (CAS No. 431-89-0); and 0.6 percent HFC-236fa, which is also known as 1,1,1,3,3,3-hexafluoropropane (CAS No. 690-39-1).
Use: Industrial process refrigeration (new and retrofit equipment); Residential and light commercial air conditioning and heat pumps (retrofit equipment only); Retail food refrigeration—remote condensing units (new and retrofit equipment)
Health and Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following names:
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-32, HFC-125, HFC-134a, HFC-227ea, and HFC-236fa, have GWPs of 675, 3,500, 1,430, 3,220, and 9,810, respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-458A has a GWP of about 1,650.
R-513A
Description & CAS Nos: marketed under the trade name Opteon® XP 10, is a weighted blend of 44 percent HFC-134a, which is also known as 1,1,1,2 tetrafluoroethane (CAS No. 811-97-2), and 56 percent HFO-1234yf, which is also known as 2,3,3,3-tetrafluoroprop-1-ene (CAS No. 754-12-1).
Use: Residential dehumidifiers (new and retrofit equipment)
Health and Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following name:
Global Warming Potential: Its components, HFC-134a and HFO-1234yf, have GWPs of 1,430 and one to four,[25] respectively. If these values are weighted by mass percentage, then R-513A has a GWP of about 630.
HFE-7300
Description & CAS No: HFE-7300 is also known as 1,1,1,2,2,3,4,5,5,5-decafluoro-3-methoxy-4-(trifluoromethyl)pentane (CAS No. 132182-92-4) and goes by the trade name of 3MTM NovecTM 7300 Engineered Fluid.
Use: in electronics cleaning, metals cleaning, and precision cleaning end-uses.
Health and Environmental Risks: available in Docket EPA-HQ-OAR-2003-0118 under the following name:
This action presents EPA’s most recent decision to list as acceptable several substitutes in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector and the cleaning solvents sector. New substitutes are:
