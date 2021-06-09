EU Commission sues Italy over unsafe drinking water

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission took Italy to the EU’s top court on Wednesday over the country’s failure to provide clean drinking water to its citizens.

The Commission said it was suing Italy because in some areas the levels of arsenic and fluoride in drinking water have long exceeded the maximum values allowed by EU law.

“This exceedance can harm human health, in particular the health of children. Six areas continue to exceed safe levels of arsenic in drinking water: Bagnoregio, Civitella d’Agliano, Fabrica di Roma, Farnese, Ronciglione, and Tuscania. The areas of Bagnoregio and Fabrica di Roma have also exceeded safe levels of fluoride,” the Commission said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

