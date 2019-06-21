“If I live about a mile away and could hear it in the dead of night, you can imagine what it’s like if you lived next door and the impact on local families,” he said. “And certainly you have to think about the first responders. They have to show up and do their job. They don’t know what to expect or what they’ll be exposed to.”

An oil refinery in the city

An oil refinery converts crude oil into a range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel and heating oil. A refinery has a number of different units through which oil is processed under high pressure and high heat, so it is an inherently hazardous place.

Independent refiners like PES have been under fierce competitive pressure, which intensified recently when the EPA approved sales of gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol year-round, instead of just eight months a year. Oil refiners say the ethanol mandate increases their costs.

PES, the largest and oldest refinery on the U.S. East Coast, emerged from bankruptcy last year but has continued to struggle under a heavy debt. Its management team has been reshuffled in recent months.

A University of Pennsylvania report in September warned that the troubled South Philadelphia refinery complex may be shut down in the next few years and that the city should prepare to deal with a 1,300-acre industrial property fouled by more than a century of fuel production.

The PES complex is actually two refineries — the Atlantic Refining Co. opened in 1870 at Point Breeze and Gulf Oil Corp. opened an adjacent facility at Girard Point in 1926. Sunoco acquired the plants in 1988 and 1994.

Sunoco formed a joint venture in 2012 with private-equity firm, the Carlyle Group. The joint venture declared bankruptcy in January 2018, and completed the $635 million financial restructuring Aug. 7.

The two largest creditors, Credit Suisse Asset Management and Halcyon Capital Management, now hold about 70 percent of the shares in the new company. Carlyle and Energy Transfer Partners LP, Sunoco’s parent, have a combined 25 percent minority share.