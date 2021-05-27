Fluoride Action Network

Facing mounting pressure, Pritchett announces public forum on Mims water fluoridation

Source: Florida Today | By Eric Rogers
Posted on May 27th, 2021
Location: United States, Florida

Amid mounting pressure from local health experts, Brevard County District 1 Commissioner Rita Pritchett announced Thursday she would hold a public forum on water fluoridation in Mims.

The “community conversation” is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 21 at the Cuyler Park Community Center, 2329 Harry T. Moore Ave. in Mims.

… The event gives residents and experts a chance to weigh in on a May 4 vote by the County Commission allowing Pritchett to halt the addition of supplemental fluoride at the Mims Water Treatment Plant in her district…

The Brevard County Dental Society, with backing from the CDC, the ADA and the Florida Dental Association, launched a preemptive campaign last week, encouraging the city of Titusville, just south of Mims, to continue fluoridating its water…

*Read the full article online at https://www.floridatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/05/27/facing-pressure-pritchett-reopens-mims-fluoride-public-debate/7469012002/

