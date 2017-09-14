According to Professor of Chemistry Emeritus, Paul Connett, “the purpose of the conference is to rescue `genuine’ science from policy makers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Our citizens deserve protection, not propaganda.”

The FAN Conference will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/internationalfluoridefreeteleconference/

Saturday attendees will hear a presentation from Professor Stephen Peckham (University of Kent, UK) who will talk about a study he co-authored linking fluoride exposure to lowered thyroid function. Also speaking will be William Hirzy, PhD, a former EPA risk assessment specialist, whose recent paper quantifies the risk fluoride poses to children’s developing brains. (http://fluoridealert.org/articles/new-study-quantifies-fluorides-potential-to-lower-iq-in-children/ )

On Sunday, lawyers Michael Connett and Chris Nidel will discuss FAN’s lawsuit calling on the EPA to ban the deliberate addition of fluoride to drinking water under provisions in the Toxic Substances and Control Act because of the overwhelming evidence that fluoride is neurotoxic (http://fluoridealert.org/articles/fan-sues-epa-to-end-fluoridation/).

Connett says, “The very last children who should be exposed to a neurotoxic substance are children from low-income families, precisely those targeted for fluoridation by myopic zealots at the Oral Health Division of the CDC.”

On Monday, conference attendees will lobby Congress to amend legislation which could authorize millions more in federal grants for use by special interests to directly influence state and municipal decisions on water fluoridation.

“As written, H.R. 2422 will be used to directly subsidize lobbying efforts for fluoridation by state dental industry associations. This will stifle local decision-making, override freedom of choice and continue to expose citizens to a dangerous toxic substance,” says Stuart Cooper, FAN Campaign Director.

FAN Director and dentist Bill Osmunson, says “For 25 years I promoted fluoridation, but when I read the literature more closely it was like a knee in the gut. We are subjecting our children to unnecessary risks. We need the media to do their homework and not just accept at face value glowing endorsements from the dental lobby and government agencies.”

Contact: Bill Osmunson, DDS, MPH, bill@teachingsmiles.com 425-466-0100, or, Stuart Cooper 603-361-6986