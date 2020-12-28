Fluoridation is currently required under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Board of Natural Resources, which limits the concentration to one part per million. The commissioners did not discuss the issue before voting this time, but have previously discussed whether or not mandatory fluoridation poses a possible health risk to consumers and whether the county should have the authority to opt out of it.

Fluoride supplementation is endorsed by the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a means of preventing tooth decay.

*Original article online at https://www.ajc.com/neighborhoods/fayette/fayette-county-resolution-supports-local-control-of-fluoride/RTNJ6FE4QRFMFA5SUHMLPRY52Y/