MUMBAI: The state Food & Drug Administration (FDA) seized stocks of toothpaste worth Rs 4.69 crore from godowns of multinational companies GSK Consumer Healthcare and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd in Bhiwandi over “misleading claims”.

“Our officers in Thane seized stocks of Rs 4.27 crore of Sensodyne with fluoride toothpaste in different variants and pack sizes,’’ FDA commissioner Pallavi Dharade said on Thursday. The FDA also seized Rs 41.86 lakh-worth stock of Colgate anticavity toothpaste and sensitivity packs, she said.

FDA officials said there was nothing wrong with the toothpaste, but with claims made on cartons that they provide reflief for sensitive tooth and cavities. “Toothpastes are classified as cosmetics and should not promise treatment such as sensitivity relief or anti-cavity protection,” said FDA official Viraj Paunikar. He said the seized products also had “clinically proved” claims boldly written on the cartons.

Another official said that these toothpaste brands must then be classified as medicines and seek appropriate licence process.

An official spokesperson of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “We assure all our stakeholders that Colgate Sensitive Toothpaste complies with all the statutory FDA quality requirements as set by The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). We have provided Maharashtra FDA with details of our valid license, claim support and other information. We are cooperating fully and working with the FDA to resolve their queries.”

A spokesperson for GSK Consumer Healthcare that manufactures Sensodyne toothpaste said, “We are looking into the matter. Consumer safety is paramount to us and all our products are manufactured in compliance with strict national quality standards and meet all statutory norms.”

*Original article online at https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/fda-grits-its-teeth-over-misleading-claim-seizes-rs-5cr-toothpaste-brands/articleshow/68730262.cms