[[Page 19418]] – Table 1 to Subpart AA of Part 63–Existing Source Emission Limits a b

You must meet the emission limits for the specified pollutant for the following existing sources

Total fluorides

Wet-Process Phosphoric Acid Line….. 0.020 lb/ton of equivalent P2O5 feed.

Superphosphoric Acid Process Line c.. 0.010 lb/ton of equivalent P2O5 feed.

Superphosphoric Acid Submerged……. 0.020 lb/ton of equivalent P2O5 feed.

Phosphate Rock Calciner…. 9.0E-04 lb/ton of rock feed d.

Total particulate

Phosphate Rock Dryer…………….. 0.181 g/dscm

Mercury

Phosphate Rock Calciner………….. 0.23 mg/dscm corrected to 3 percent oxygen.e

a The existing source compliance data is June 10, 2002, except as noted.

b During periods of startup and shutdown, for emission limits stated in terms of pounds of pollutant per ton of feed, you are subject to the work practice standards specified in Sec. 63.602(f).

c Beginning on August 19, 2018, you must include oxidation reactors in superphosphoric acid process lines when determining compliance with the total fluorides limit.

d Compliance date is August 19, 2015.

SUMMARY:

This action proposes to amend the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for the Phosphoric Acid Manufacturing source category. The proposed amendment is in response to a petition for rulemaking by an industry stakeholder on the mercury emission limit based on the maximum achievable control technology (MACT) floor for existing sources set in a rule that was finalized on August 19, 2015 (“2015 Rule”). All six of the existing calciners used to set this MACT floor were located at the PCS Phosphate Company, Inc. (“PCS Phosphate”) facility in Aurora, North Carolina (“PCS Aurora”). PCS Phosphate asserted that data received since the rule’s promulgation indicate that the MACT floor did not accurately characterize the average emission limitation achieved by the units used to set the standard. Based on these new data, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposes to revise the mercury MACT floor for existing calciners.

