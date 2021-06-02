Note from Fluoride Action Network:

The following is shockingly bad advice to parents and carers. Such irresponsible reporting is worrying. Professor Christine Till’s team published this study in late 2019, The highlights of this study are: Consumption of formula reconstituted with fluoridated water can lead to excessive fluoride intake.

Breastfed infants receive very low intake of fluoride.

We compared IQ scores in 398 children who were formula-fed versus breastfed during infancy.

IQ scores were lower with higher levels of fluoride in tap water.

The effect was more pronounced among formula-fed children, especially for nonverbal skill The following is shockingly bad advice to parents and carers. Such irresponsible reporting is worrying. Professor Christine Till’s team published this study in late 2019, Fluoride exposure from infant formula and child IQ in a Canadian birth cohort.

Excerpt

Health Essentials from Cleveland Clinic

Get the 101 on formula, from preventing illness to ensuring your child gets all the nutrients…

Avoid bottled water

You might be surprised to learn that tap water is usually the best water to use with formula. “Tap water is safe to use for mixing with infant formula,” reassures Adler. “It contains fluoride, which is beneficial for teeth even before they start to show above the gums.” Have a home filtration system? That’s OK since fluoride typically remains in the tap water after being filtered.

On the other hand, distilled, purified, deionized or demineralized water doesn’t contain fluoride. Plus, bottled water isn’t sterile, says Adler, except baby or nursery water, which has been boiled before being bottled. Bottled water also can become contaminated if it sits on the shelf too long.

Note: If well water comes through your tap, make sure it’s tested regularly for safety through the local health department…

*To read the full article go to https://health.clevelandclinic.org/feeding-your-infant-how-to-prepare-and-store-baby-formula/