Fertilizer maker fined $25,500 for air quality violations

“Protecting air quality is not optional for businesses in our state – it’s the law,” said David Knight, Air Quality manager for Ecology’s Eastern Region. “We hope Pacific Northwest Solutions takes this penalty seriously and brings its operations into compliance.”
The $25,500 penalty was issued after an Ecology inspector found a Pacific Northwest Solutions’s mobile fertilizer reactor operating without a permit on March 8, 2021 at a site near Moses Lake. An investigation found that the reactor produced a total of 650 tons of ammonium polyphosphate liquid fertilizer over three days.
Pacific Northwest Solutions can appeal the penalty within 30 days to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.