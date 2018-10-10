NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Five new published studies support previous research linking fluoride to thyroid disease; ADHD; overdosing formula-fed infants and bias in government reports. Another reveals pregnant Canadians have higher urine fluoride levels in fluoridated vs. non-fluoridated areas which previous studies linked to offspring’s lower IQ, reports New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF).

1) Fluoride exposure coupled with iodine deficiency is linked to thyroid disease, report researchers in Environment International (December 2018). They report that this is the first human population-based examination of chronic low-level fluoride exposure on thyroid function that considers residents’ iodine status.

“I have grave concerns about the health effects of fluoride exposure,” said lead author Ashley Malin, “And not just from my study but the other studies that have come out in recent years,” (quoted from Bienkowski).

2) “Higher levels of fluoride exposure during pregnancy were associated with global measures of ADHD and more symptoms of inattention [in offspring],” researchers report in Environment International (December 2018). This is consistent with a growing body of evidence linking neurotoxicity to early-life fluoride exposure, they report.

3) “Significantly more infants, particularly those under six months old, will exceed the UL [Upper Limit] when consuming formula reconstituted with 0.7 ppm [fluoride] water, increasing their risk of developing dental fluorosis.” (Journal of Clinical Pediatric Dentistry, 2018).

“The primary adverse effects associated with chronic, excess fluoride intake are enamel and skeletal fluorosis.” (NAS 1997).

The CDC encourages the addition of fluoride chemicals into public water supplies to reach 0.7 ppm without adequately informing parents about the consequences of fluoride overexposure.

4) Organizational bias compromised the integrity of fluoride research from the beginning and persists today (Medical Hypotheses, December 2018) The authors identify ten major flaws in a recent US National Toxicology Program (NTP) fluoride experiment as an example of how institutional bias can skew science.

5) Canadian pregnant women have double urine fluoride levels in fluoridated vs. non-fluoridated areas (Environmental Health Perspectives, October 10, 2018). Previous Mexican research links urine fluoride levels in pregnancy to offspring’s lower IQ. The Canadian and Mexican women’s fluoride levels are similar which causes concern.

Attorney Paul Beeber, NYSCOF President says, “Fluoridation must be stopped. Politics, not science, keeps it afloat. Let’s sink it.”

