1) Fluoride was removed from the Town of Parry Sound’s drinking water in March 2016.

2) In the Oct. 22 municipal election, Parry Sound voters will be asked on the ballot if they are in favour of fluoridating the public water supply.

3) Fluoridating the town’s water requires upgrades to its water treatment plant of a cost well above the 2015 estimate of $250,000.

4) On Wednesday, Sept. 26, Parry Sounders for Progressive Water Management are hosting a public fluoride information session inside the Parry Sound Public Library.

5) The town had scheduled a public meeting to allow ratepayers to hear both sides of the issue, but it had to be cancelled because only one Third Party Advertiser was available to speak.

*Original article online at https://www.parrysound.com/community-story/8921000-five-things-to-know-about-fluoride-in-parry-sound/