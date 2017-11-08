To fluoridate or not to fluoridate?

That is the question that has been going on for more than 50 years. That’s how long fluoride has been in the Genesee County water supply.

“I wouldn’t drink water in any municipality because it has fluoride in it,” said Gerald Natzke, physician.

Natzke and Dentist David Regiani are against fluoride, even though it has been in the Genesee County water supply for 50 years.

With a switch of the water supply coming up, they presented their claims at a public hearing.

“Does it strengthen teeth at all? No, it does not strength the teeth,” Regiani said. “If it doesn’t help the teeth grow, if it’s a toxin that can hurt you, why are people doing it? That’s the EPA, our public health service. The bureaucrats are deciding that’s what people should have. Have they really followed the science?”

Regiani and Natzke said they have, but Periodontist Richard Shick said he has too.

“How much would you have to drink for it to mess with you? You’d have to drink a bath tub full of water for it to do the same thing 24 aspirins would do,” Shick said.

He said during the Flint water crisis there has been a rise in tooth decay. That’s because more people are drinking bottled water, which doesn’t have fluoride in it. He said the only bad side effect is too much fluoride can stain your teeth, in severe cases turning them brown.

In minor cases it can improve the color of teeth.

“It makes the teeth look more white as far as the smiles concerned. So you might not even call it a detrimental effect,” Shick said.

Wednesday night was just a hearing. TV5 will update if the commissioners schedule a vote to get rid of fluoride or if the issue makes it to the ballot.

*Original article and video interview online at http://www.wnem.com/story/36799797/doctors-debate-effects-of-fluoride-in-drinking-water