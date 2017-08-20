Note from Fluoride Action Network: This is an excerpt from a much longer article. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Kentucky as the Number One state for the fluoridation of public drinking water. CDC noted that the percentage of public drinking water supplies in Kentucky was 99.9% in This is an excerpt from a much longer article. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Kentucky as the Number One state for the fluoridation of public drinking water. CDC noted that the percentage of public drinking water supplies in Kentucky wasin 2012 and 2014, while this article gives the rate as 96%.

Kentucky: Fifth highest rate of tooth loss

Where does Kentucky rank? In 2012, Kentucky had the fifth highest rate of tooth loss among people 65 and over in the nation. Four out of 10 of our children reportedly never visited a dentist, and over 16,000 uninsured residents turned to an ER rather than a dentist for dental pain.

Lack of dental coverage and affordability are just a part of the equation. A lack of education regarding the importance of oral health, fear of visiting a dentist, inconvenient location or time, particularly among working families with school age children, lack of transportation, distance to, and trouble finding a dentist are all contributing factors.

That is why the work of the Kentucky Oral Health Program (KOHP), and more recently, the Kentucky Oral Health Coalition, is so significant. A part of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Oral Health Program has a longstanding history of service to Kentucky. At the time it was formed in 1928, KOHP was only the third state public dental health program in the nation.

Over the years, KOHP has made water fluoridation one of its major priorities. Today, our state is considered a national leader in that area, providing approximately 96 percent of Kentuckians with fluoridated water. In addition, KOHP also offers a fluoride supplement program for preschool children whose home drinking water supply is fluoride deficient. The American Dental Society, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors have all recognized Kentucky for its efforts.

In 2002, Kentucky also became one of the first states in the nation to introduce a school-based Dental Sealant program for children who might otherwise not have access to regular dental care. Dental sealants are thin plastic coatings applied to the chewing surfaces of back teeth to protect them against tooth decay. Sealants have been associated with reducing the incidence of tooth decay by as much as 40-60 percent.

In more recent years, KOHP has been working in conjunction with the Kentucky Health Coalition and other stakeholders to achieve both state and national objectives. At the heart of its mission are the core beliefs that oral health is an essential component of overall health, access to care is necessary, and oral health is achievable for all Kentuckians.

Working together, they have set priorities to: 1) improve oral health awareness; 2) expand school-based oral health services; and 3) increase access to oral health care by 2020.

The correlation between oral health and wellbeing touches every aspect of our lives. However, some 100 million Americans fail to see a dentist each year, even though regular dental examinations and good oral hygiene can prevent most dental disease. It can also make the difference in how you interact with the world, and how the world interacts with you…

