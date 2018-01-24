Excerpt:
Some Spotsylvania leaders expressed skepticism Tuesday over the county’s longstanding practice of adding a small amount of fluoride to drinking water while others called it a nonissue.
But the Board of Supervisors stopped short of making any decisions on the matter after hearing a presentation about the benefits of fluoridated water, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says reduces cavities by 25 percent. Critics say the practice amounts to “forced medication.”
… During the Spotsylvania meeting’s public-comments period, 21 speakers—including dentists, representatives of health care organizations, and a school nurse—urged supervisors to keep fluoridating the drinking water, while two advised against it. Just three of the speakers live in Spotsylvania, and at least five reside in Fredericksburg, though several of the nonresidents spoke on behalf of organizations or dental offices that serve Spotsylvanians…