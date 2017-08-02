After 72 years of fluoridation, reaching 2/3 of Americans, promising to substantially reduce tooth decay, especially in poor children, the American Journal of Public Health (2017) reports “Despite significant financial, training, and program investments, US children’s caries experience and inequities continued to increase over the last 20 years,” reports the New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF)
Children are fluoride-overdosed while oral-health-disparities between poor and non-poor increase. “America’s shockingly poor dental care system,” is profiled in the Yakima Herald.
The silent oral-health epidemic, declared in 2000 by US Surgeon General David Satcher, persists today, he says.
Fluoridation, an outdated 1945 concept, predicted only 10% would suffer mild dental fluorosis (white-flecked teeth). However, 58% of adolescents are now afflicted – some with more severe fluorosis (stained, pitted teeth) without benefit of less tooth decay.
For example, the Journal of the American Dental Association (Dye 2017) reports,
65% of poor 6-8 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds have cavities in their primary and permanent teeth, respectively.
Dye reports: “The prevalence of pediatric caries in the United States has remained consistent for the past 3 decades.”
“… there has been little improvement in preventing caries initiation,” said Dye.
Is organized dentistry, leading fluoridation promoters, to blame?
Reason Magazine reports “The over-the-top intimidation tactics of the ADA [American Dental Association] and its shiny-toothed shock troops,” contributed to high healthcare costs. A lawmaker is quoted as saying “I put their power right up there with the NRA.”
The Washington Post (“The unexpected political power of dentists”) quoted a Harvard dentist comparing the ADA to ISIS.
Free once-a-year “pop-up” dental clinics “fail to relieve the suffering of marginalized people but also can produce it,” according to a dissertation by Raskin.
Raskin explains extractions are routine and “incentivized” instead of preventive or restorative care. Dentist volunteerism declined; patients are turned away.
Oral health issues costs $6 billion in lost productivity yearly. Emergency department oral pain visits cost $2 billion yearly and contribute to the opioid-addiction epidemic.
NYSCOF President, attorney Paul Beeber says, “This is a clear indication that fluoridation has failed miserably, wasted tax-dollars and fluoride-overdosed our children. Organized dentistry has priced low-income Americans out of dental care.”
In 2008, the New York Times profiled the political clout of the New York State Dental Association.
July 2017, the New York Post reported that that NYS Dentist PAC donated $4M to political campaigns in 2010 and “the mint from the dentist’s chair has paid off – the trade group has blocked legislation in the statehouse that could spur competition and hurt business.”
“People need to take back their water systems from special interest groups. Contact your local, state and federal legislators and tell them to stop funding fluoridation schemes,” says Beeber.
