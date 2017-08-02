American Journal of Public Health (2017) reports After 72 years of fluoridation, reaching 2/3 of Americans, promising to substantially reduce tooth decay, especially in poor children, thereports “Despite significant financial, training, and program investments, US children’s caries experience and inequities continued to increase over the last 20 years,” reports the New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation , Inc. (NYSCOF)

Children are fluoride-overdosed while oral-health-disparities between poor and non-poor increase. “ America’s shockingly poor dental care system ,” is profiled in the Yakima Herald. ,” is profiled in the

Journal of the American Dental Association (Dye 2017) reports, the(Dye 2017) reports, For example,

65% of poor 6-8 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds have cavities in their primary and permanent teeth, respectively.

Dye reports: “The prevalence of pediatric caries in the United States has remained consistent for the past 3 decades.”

“… there has been little improvement in preventing caries initiation,” said Dye.

Reason Magazine reports “ The over-the-top intimidation tactics of the ADA [American Dental Association] and its shiny-toothed shock troops,” contributed to high healthcare costs. A lawmaker is quoted as saying “I put their power right up there with the NRA.” The over-the-top intimidation tactics of the ADA [American Dental Association] and its shiny-toothed shock troops,” contributed to high healthcare costs. A lawmaker is quoted as saying “I put their power right up there with the NRA.”

Washington Post (“ The(“ quoted a Harvard dentist comparing the ADA to ISIS . The unexpected political power of dentists”)

Free once-a-year “pop-up” dental clinics “fail to relieve the suffering of marginalized people but also can produce it,” according to a dissertation by Raskin.

Raskin explains extractions are routine and “incentivized” instead of preventive or restorative care. Dentist volunteerism declined; patients are turned away.

NYSCOF President, attorney Paul Beeber says, “This is a clear indication that fluoridation has failed miserably, wasted tax-dollars and fluoride-overdosed our children. Organized dentistry has priced low-income Americans out of dental care.”

New York Times profiled the political clout of the New York State Dental Association. In 2008, theprofiled the political clout of the New York State Dental Association.

July 2017, the New York Post reported that that NYS Dentist PAC donated $4M to political campaigns in 2010 and “the mint from the dentist’s chair has paid off – the trade group has blocked legislation in the statehouse that could spur competition and hurt business.”

Evidence that fluoridation failed New York State is here and here

“People need to take back their water systems from special interest groups. Contact your local, state and federal legislators and tell them to stop funding fluoridation schemes,” says Beeber.

