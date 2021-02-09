Fluoridation debate revival in Port Macquarie prompts State Government warning

The New South Wales Minister for Local Government has warned councils to be careful with taxpayer’s money after the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council accepted plans to ask voters if fluoride should be removed from the town’s water supply.

Key points: Fluoride in water across the state is mandated by NSW Health

The NSW Local Government Minister says she’s surprised Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is holding a poll on whether to fluoridate water

The $60,000 poll is set to be held at the same time as September’s local government elections

The council voted 4–3 in favour of the poll in March 2020, but it was postponed to September this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of the poll is around $60,000.

Fluoride in water across the state is mandated by NSW Health.

The minister, Shelley Hancock, said she was dubious about where the idea for the fluoride poll came from, or why.

“Clearly council has made that decision and they’re entitled to do that. They’re independent bodies,” she said.

“But it’s a surprising decision to have been made given that there is no other council that I’m aware of even contemplating such a move.

“It’s really something that’s become entrenched in our community to have fluoridated water for the obvious benefits.”

A 1991 poll in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region found 71 per cent of the electors that participated in the poll did not want fluoride added to the water supply, which the council accepted.

The council has been adding fluoride to the water since February 2012 in accordance with the Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies Act and the NSW Code of Practice for Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies.

Dentists say fluoride is safe and effective in preventing tooth decay. (ABC News)

Ms Hancock said it was a costly exercise simply to see if people felt the same way as they did 30 years ago.

“If it’s about updating a poll from the 90s they may wish, out of interest, to have a look at how things have changed,” she said.

“I can almost guarantee things have changed over 30 years. I think our faith in fluoride in water really has changed the way we think about it.

“[But] they’ve got to be careful about how they spend ratepayers’ money. That’s for their community to make a judgment on, and their communities will make a judgment in September.”

Council support split

Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillor Peter Alley did not support the poll and agreed with the position that the Australian Dental Association took on fluoride.

“We should always take the advice of scientific evidence and medical evidence, and in this case the view of the Australian Dental Association and the Australian Medical Association is very clear — fluoridation is an effective social health measure,” Cr Alley said.

"This is not a council issue, council has enough things to do on their own. It is State Government policy for all authorities to fluoridate the water supply. We are not allowed to cease fluoridation.

“I think the question is a waste of time and money. The only effect of a community poll will be to measure the number of people who will be disappointed because we’re not allowed to stop fluoridation.”

Ms Hancock said she did not intervene in council decisions unless there was a good reason for her to do so.

“It’s a NSW Health directive that we have fluoride in water so it’s a fairly controversial step that they’re taking. But so be it, that’s their decision,” she said.

The ABC has sought comment from Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson.

*Original article online at https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-02-08/fluoridation-debate-revived-in-port-macquarie-after-warning/13125402