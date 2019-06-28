Fluoridation of the Port Macquarie-Hastings district water supply commenced in February 2012.

Fluoride is added to achieve a concentration of 1mg/litre (1ppm) +/- 5% (allowable range is 0.95ppm to 1.05ppm).

Reticulated water supplies at the rural villages of Comboyne, Long Flat and Telegraph Point are not provided with fluoridated water.

Monitoring fluoride levels in the water supply

In accordance with the NSW Fluoridation Code of Practice, monitoring of fluoride levels in the water supply is completed on a weekly basis.

The results below show the average weekly fluoride levels (ppm) in the reticulated water supply at sites in Wauchope, Camden Haven, Port Macquarie and at the Port Macquarie Dam for week ending 23 June 2019:

Zone Average Weekly Fluoride Concentration (mg L-1) Wauchope (4 sites) 1.00 Port Macquarie (4 sites) 0.89 Camden Haven (5 sites) 0.86 Port Macquarie Dam 0.87

Operating the fluoridation plant

All Council water treatment operators are qualified and approved by NSW Health to operate the fluoridation plant. The plant is attended daily for operational monitoring, water sampling and testing of fluoride content as required by the NSW Fluoridation Code of Practice.

Fluoridation Legal Advice

At the Ordinary Council Meeting held on 19 June 2019, Council resolved to make the legal advice3MB pd(PDF, 3MB) relating to fluoridation available to the public.

Please also find the Resolution here44KB pdf(PDF, 44KB) for information.

Council will be writing to the Federal and State bodies in light of this advice.

If you require further information on fluoridation, please contact NSW Health.

