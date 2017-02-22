LITTLE ROCK — The state Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs is considering a bill requiring an election before a water system fluoridates water.

The bill, submitted by Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forest) was set for discussion in committee Tuesday.

The bill states that before a water district fluoridates water in the system, the district “shall hold an election of the qualified electors in the water district to determine whether or not the district shall fluoridate the water.”

Such an election can be called by a majority of district board members or by a petition signed by at least 35 percent of qualified voters in the district. It would be held in the next general election.

Any subsequent election could be held no earlier than four years after the previous election.

If voters elect to prohibit fluoridation, the system shall cease fluoridation within 30 days of certification of election results, the bill states.

