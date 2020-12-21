Fluoridation milestone for Newman

Fluoridated drinking water will begin flowing through the taps of Newman by September 2023.

Supplementation of Newman’s water supply with the tooth-strengthening mineral will bring Newman into line with other major communities in the region such as Kununurra, Broome, Derby, Hedland, Roebourne, Karratha, Dampier and Exmouth.

Fluoridation of Newman’s water supply is part of a broad long-term strategy to combat tooth decay across Western Australia.

Today about 92 per cent of WA’s population accesses fluoridated drinking water.

WA’s Acting Chief Health Officer, Dr Paul Armstrong has welcomed the forthcoming fluoridation of Newman’s water supply, describing it as an important milestone for the community.

“Newman is a key mining hub with a substantial throughput of people, so the benefits of this measure will be widespread,” Dr Armstrong said.

“Fluoridation is an important preventative health measure that improves the oral and overall health of populations.

“Poor oral health can affect an individual’s ability to sleep, eat and speak and is also associated with a range of medical conditions such as heart and lung infections, cardiovascular disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

“So improving oral health in these communities will go a long way to lifting the overall health and wellbeing of residents, particularly children.”

Fluoridating community water supplies is a key element of the National and State Oral Health plans.

Water Corporation, as the water service provider for Newman, will ensure fluoridation of the water supply by the due date.

The Department of Health will monitor the water quality and fluoridation process to ensure compliance with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines and the Fluoridation of Public Water Supplies Act 1966.

For more information on community water fluoridation in Western Australia visit healthywa or telephone (08) 9222 2000.

