A Timaru dentist believes fluoridation of drinking water is an issue that should not even be up for debate in New Zealand.

Last week, the National Party delivered its health discussion document to Parliament in which it criticised the decline of oral healthcare in New Zealand. This led to the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) questioning why fluoridation of drinking water did not “rate a mention” among politicians if oral health was such an important issue.

Dr Mark Goodhew said despite many public views to the contrary, he was in no doubt the addition of fluoride to drinking water would be beneficial to the oral health of residents of South Canterbury.

“I know its controversial in certain parts of the population, but I have always maintained that that there is strong evidence that community water fluoridation is a very safe and effective way of improving the oral health of the population.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that,” he said.

*Original article online at https://www.stuff.co.nz/timaru-herald/news/117493345/fluoridation-of-water-not-even-an-issue-timaru-dentist-says