Note from Fluoride Action Network

We share this information from the California Dental Association. It was surprising to read that no mention was made of the following, and that no warnings were recommended for pregnant woman: (1) (2) the new paper by (3) the new We share this information from the California Dental Association. It was surprising to read that no mention was made of the following, and that no warnings were recommended for pregnant woman: 63 IQ studies reporting an association of fluoride exposure with reduced IQ levels in children;the new paper by Till et al . which found that formula-fed infants living in fluoridated communities had a 4 IQ point loss compared to formula-fed children living in non-fluoridated communities; andthe new draft review by the National Toxicology Program which concluded that fluoride was a “presumed” neurotoxin,

Community water fluoridation has been cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of the top ten greatest public health achievements of the 20th Century.

Through the efforts of multiple stakeholders, CDA leadership, legislative advocacy, and funding from the California Endowment, 24 million California residents (63.7 percent of the population) receive fluoridated water, a significant increase from 17 percent in the 1990s.

Even with our great progress, California ranks 36th among states in the percentage of the population receiving fluoridated water, and California’s children have some of the highest rates of decay in the nation. CDA remains committed to helping California residents have stronger, healthier teeth.

Check the scientific facts on fluoride at the American Association of Public Health Dentistry’s Fluoride Science website.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention provides extensive information about the science, practice, and benefits of community water fluoridation.

In 2014, the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics published Fluoride and Dental Caries Prevention in Children, an easy to understand, comprehensive resource on the benefits and proper use of fluoride for caries prevention in children.

The Campaign for Dental Health provides extensive and excellent educational resources on community water fluoridation.

A study, published June 2018 in the Journal of Dental Research, reaffirms the benefit of community water fluoridation (CWF). The study found that where 75% or more of the population in a community has access to CWF, there was “a substantial caries-preventive benefit . . . for U.S. children and that the benefit is most pronounced in primary teeth.”

The CDC has developed downloadable materials to help educate audiences on the value of community water fluoridation.

Water with fluoride protects teeth from tooth decay

Learn the level of fluoride in your community’s water at the Centers for Disease Control’s My Water’s Fluoride.

The general aim of this research was to determine whether cessation of community water fluoridation (CWF) increased oral health disparities, as measured by dental caries procedures and restoration costs for children and adolescents

Two published studies conducted by the CDC reaffirm that widespread community water fluoridation prevents cavities and saves money

The April 2015 edition of the Journal of the American Dental Association features an innovative study utilizing system dynamics modeling to measure the disease reduction and costs savings of community water fluoridation in the New York State Medicaid program.

*Original link at https://www.cda.org/Home/Public/Fluoride-and-Fluoridation/category