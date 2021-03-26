Fluoride and nitrate in groundwater of rural habitations of semiarid region of northern Rajasthan, India:

Adimalla, N. (2020). Spatial distribution, exposure, and potential health risk assessment from nitrate in drinking water from semi-arid region of South India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal, 26, 310–334. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2018.1508329

Adimalla, N., & Li, P. (2019). Occurrence, health risks, and geochemical mechanisms of fluoride and nitrate in groundwater of the rock-dominant semi-arid region, Telangana State, India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2018.1480353

Adimalla, N., & Wu, J. (2019). Groundwater quality and associated health risks in a semi-arid region of south India: Implication to sustainable groundwater management. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal, 25, 191–216. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2018.1546550

Adimalla, N., Li, P., & Venkatayogi, S. (2018). Hydrogeochemical evaluation of groundwater quality for drinking and irrigation purposes and integrated interpretation with water quality index studies. Environmental Processes, 5, 363–383. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40710-018-0297-4

Adimalla, N., Vasa, S. K., & Li, P. (2018). Evaluation of groundwater quality, Peddavagu in central Telangana (PCT), South India: An insight of controlling factors of fluoride enrichment. Modeling Earth System and Environment, 4, 841–852.

Adimalla, N., Li, P., & Qian, H. (2019). Evaluation of groundwater contamination for fluoride and nitrate in semi-arid region of Nirmal Province, South India: A special emphasis on human health risk assessment (HHRA). Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal, 25, 1107–1124. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2018.1460579

Adimalla, N., Marsetty, S. K., & Xu, P. (2019). Assessing groundwater quality and health risks of fluoride pollution in the Shasler Vagu (SV) watershed of Nalgonda, India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2019.1594154

Ahada, C. P., & Suthar, S. (2017). Hydrochemistry of groundwater in North Rajasthan, India: Chemical and multivariate analysis. Environmental Earth Science, 76(5), 203.

Ahada, C. P. S., & Suthar, S. (2018). Groundwater nitrate contamination and associated human health risk assessment in southern districts of Punjab, India. Environmental Science and Pollution Research, 25, 25336–25347. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-018-2581-2

Ali, S., Thakur, S. K., Sarkar, A., & Shekhar, S. (2016). Worldwide contamination of water by fluoride. Environmental Chemistry Letters, 14, 291–315. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10311-016-0563-5

Ali, S., Shekhar, S., Bhattacharya, P., Verma, V., Chandresekhar, T., & Chandrashekhar, A. K. (2018). Elevated fluoride in groundwater of Siwani Block, Western Haryana, India: A potential concern for sustainable water supplies for drinking and irrigation. Groundwater for Sustainable Development, 7, 410–420. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gsd.2018.05.008

Ali, S., Fakhri, Y., Golbini, M., Thakur, S. K., Alinejad, A., Parseh, I., Shekhar, S., & Bhattacharya, P. (2019). Concentration of fluoride in groundwater of India: A systematic review, meta-analysis and risk assessment. Groundwater for Sustainable Development. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gsd.2019.100224

APHA. (2017). Standard methods for the examination of water and wastewater (23rd ed.). American Public Health Association/American Water Works Association/ Water Environment Federation.

Arif, M., Hussain, I., Hussain, J., Sharma, S., & Kumar, S. (2012). Fluoride in the drinking water of Nagaur Tehsil of Nagaur District, Rajasthan, India. Bulletin of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, 88, 870–875. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00128-012-0572-4

Barakat, A., Hilali, A., & Baghdadi, M. E. (2019). Assessment of shallow groundwater quality and its suitability for drinking purpose near the Béni- Mellal wastewater treatment lagoon (Morocco). Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2019.1584029

Barzegar, R., Asghari, M. A., Najib, M., Kazemian, N., & Adamowski, J. (2016). Characterization of hydrogeologic properties of the Tabriz plain multi-layer aquifer system, NW Iran. Arabian Journal of Geosciences, 9, 147.

Batabyal, A. K., & Gupta, S. (2017). Fluoride-contaminated groundwater of Birbhum district, West Bengal, India: interpretation of drinking and irrigation suitability and major geochemical processes using principal component analysis. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 189, 369. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-017-6041-0

Bikundia, D. S., & Mohan, D. (2014). Major ion chemistry of groundwater at the Khoda village Gaziabad, India. Sustainability of Water Quality and Ecology, 3, 133–150.

BIS. (2012). Bureau of Indian standards specification for drinking water IS: 10500: 91. Bureau of Indian standards.

Brindha, K., Jagadeshan, G., Kalpana, L., & Elango, L. (2016). Fluoride in weathered rock aquifers of southern India: Managed aquifer recharge for mitigation. Environmental Science and Pollution Research, 23(9), 8302–8316.

Brindha, K., Pavelic, P., Sotoukee, T., Douangsavanh, S., & Elango, L. (2017). Geochemical characteristics and groundwater quality in the Vientiane plain, Laos. Exposure and Health, 9, 89–104. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12403-016-0224-8

Brown, R.M., McCleiland, N.J., Deiniger, R.A., & O’Connor, M.F.A. (1972). Water quality index – crossing the physical barrier, Jenkis, S. H. (Eds.) Proceedings in International Conference on water pollution Research Jerusalem 6. (pp. 787–797).

CGWB (2008). Groundwater brochure, Jhunjhunu district, Western region Jaipur, Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India.

CGWB (2018). Groundwater quality in shallow aquifers in India. Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources RD and GR, Government of India.

Chaudhary, V., & Satheeshkumar, S. (2018). Assessment of groundwater quality for drinking and irrigation purposes in arid areas of Rajasthan, India. Applied Water Science, 8, 1–17. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-018-0865-9

Cortes, J. E., Muñoz, L. F., Gonzalez, C. A., Niño, J. E., Polo, A., Suspes, A., Siachoque, S. C., Hernández, A., & Trujillo, H. (2016). Hydrogeochemistry of the formation waters in the San Francisco field, UMV basin, Colombia–A multivariate statistical approach. Journal of Hydrology, 539, 113–124. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhydrol.2016.05.010

Coyte, R. M., Singh, A., Furst, K. E., Mitch, W. A., & Vengosh, A. (2019). Co-occurrence of geogenic and anthropogenic contaminants in groundwater from Rajasthan, India. Science of the Total Environment, 688, 1216–1227.

USEPA (1989). Risk Assessment Guidance for Superfund, vol 1, Human health evaluation manual (Part A). Office of Emergency and Remedial Response, Washington, DC, USA.

CWC (2019). Water and related statistics. Central Water Commission, Department of Water Resources, RD and GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, New Delhi, India.

Doneen, L. D. (1964). Notes on water quality in agriculture, Published as a water science and Engineering Paper 4001. University of California.

Durfor, C. N., & Becker, E. (1964). Public water supplies of the 100 largest cities in the United States, 1962. US Geological Survey Water Supply Paper, 1812, 1–364. https://doi.org/10.3133/wsp1812.

Eaton, F. M. (1950). Significance of carbonates in irrigation waters. Soil Science, 69, 123–133.

Freeze, R. A., & Cherry, J. A. (1979). Groundwater. Prentice-Hall.

Gaofeng, Z., Yonghong, S., Chunlin, H., Qi, F., & Zhiguang, L. (2010). Hydrogeochemical processes in the groundwater environment of Heihe River Basin, northwest China. Environmental Earth Science, 60, 139–153. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-009-0175-5

Gautam, R., Bhardwaj, N., & Saini, Y. (2011). Study of fluoride content in groundwater of Nawa Tehsil in Nagaur, Rajasthan. Journal of Environmental Biology, 32, 85–89.

IARC (1982). Monographs on the Evaluation of the Carcinogenic Risk of Chemicals to Humans, V27, p. 242. World Health Organization, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Geneva. Retrieved from, http://monographs.iarc.fr/ENG/Classification/index.php

Gibbs, R. J. (1970). Mechanisms controlling world water chemistry. Science, 170, 1088–1090. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.170.3962.1088

Giggenbach, W. F. (1988). Geothermal solute equilibria. Derivation of Na-K-Mg-Ca geoindicators. Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta, 52(12), 2749–2765.

Gopal, R., Bhargava, T. N., Ghosh, P. K., & Rai, S. (1983). Fluoride and nitrate levels in ground waters of arid districts of Rajasthan, India. Annals Arid Zone, 22(1), 87–93.

Guo, Q., Wang, Y., Ma, T., & Ma, R. (2007). Geochemical processes controlling the elevated fluoride concentrations in groundwaters of the Taiyuan Basin, Northern China. Journal of Geochemical Explorations, 93, 1–12. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gexplo.2006.07.001

Gupta, S.K., & Gupta, I.C. (1987). Management of saline soils and water New Delhi: Oxford and IBM Publishing Corporation, 399.

Hussain, J., Hussain, I., & Sharma, K. C. (2010). Fluoride and health hazards: Community perception in a fluorotic area of central Rajasthan (India): An arid environment. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 162, 1–14. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-009-0771-6

Hussain, I., Arif, M., & Hussain, J. (2011). Fluoride contamination in drinking water in rural habitations of Central Rajasthan, India. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 184(8), 5151–5158. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-011-2329-7

Jankowski, J., & Acworth, R. L. (1997). Impact of debris-flow deposits on hy-drogeochemical processes and the development of dry land salinity in the Yass River catchment, New South Wales, Australia. Hydrogeology Journal, 5, 71–88.

Jankowski, J., Acworth, R.I., & Shekarforoush, S. (1998). Reverse ion exchange in deeply weathered porphyritic dacite fractured aquifer system, Yass, New South Wales, Australia. In: Arehart GB, Hulston JR (Eds.) Proceedings of 9th international symposium on water–rock interaction. Taupo, New Zealand, 30 March–April 1998. Balkema, Rotterdam, p. 243–246.

Jilali, A., Chamrar, A., & El Haddar, A. (2018). Hydrochemistry and geothermometry of thermal water in northeastern Morocco. Geothermal Energy, 6, 9. https://doi.org/10.1186/s40517-018-0095-2

Joshi, A., & Seth, G. (2011). Hydrochemical profile for assessing the groundwater quality of Sambhar lake City and its adjoining area. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 174, 547–554. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-010-1477-5

Karim, Z. (2011). Risk assessment of dissolved trace metals in drinking water of Karachi, Pakistan. Bulletin of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, 86, 676–678.

Kashyap, C. A., Ghosh, A., Singh, S., Ali, S., Singh, H. K., Chandrasekhar, T., & Chandrasekharam, D. (2020). Distribution, genesis and geochemical modeling of fluoride in the water of tribal area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, central India. Groundwater for Sustainable Development, 11, 100403.

Katz, B. G., Tyler, B. C., Thomas, D. B., & Davis, J. H. (1997). Use of chemical and isotopic tracers to characterize the interactions between groundwater and surface water in mantled karst. Ground Water, 35(6), 014–1028.

Kavcar, P., Sofuoglu, A., & Sofuoglu, S. C. (2009). A health risk assessment for exposure to trace metals via drinking water ingestion pathway. International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, 212, 216–227.

Kelly, W. P. (1940). Permissible composition and concentration of irrigated waters. Proceedings of American Society of Civil Engineers, 66, 607–613.

Kelly, W. P. (1963). Use of saline irrigation water. Soil Science, 95(4), 355–379.

Kortatsi, B. K., Tay, C. K., Anornu, G., Hayford, E., & Dartey, G. A. (2008). Hydrogeochemical evaluation of groundwater in the lower Offin basin, Ghana. Environmental Geology, 53(8), 1651–1662.

Kumari, S., Singh, A. K., Verma, A. K., & Yaduvanshi, N. P. S. (2014). Assessment and spatial distribution of groundwater quality in industrial areas of Ghaziabad, India. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 186, 501–514.

Kumar, P., Singh, C. K., Saraswat, C., Mistra, B., & Sharma, T. (2017). Evaluation of aqueous geochemistry of fluoride enriched groundwater: A case study of the Patan district, Gujarat, Western India. Water Science, 31, 215–229.

Li, P., & Qian, H. (2018). Water resources research to support a sustainable China. International Journal of Water Resources and Development, 34(3), 327–336. https://doi.org/10.1080/07900627.2018.1452723

Mahaqi, A., Moheghi, M. M., Mehiqi, M., & Moheghy, M. A. (2018). Hydrogeochemical characteristics and groundwater quality assessment for drinking and irrigation purposes in the Mazar-i-Sharif city North Afghanistan. Applied Water Science, 8, 133. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-018-0768-9

Mayo, A. L., & Loucks, M. D. (1995). Solute and isotopic geochemistry and ground water flow in the central Wasatch Range, Utah. Journal of Hydrology, 172, 31–59. https://doi.org/10.1016/0022-1694(95)02748-E

McLean, W., & Jankowski, J. (2000). Groundwater quality and sustainability in an alluvial aquifer, Australia. In: Sililo et al (Ed.) Proceedeings of the XXX IAH congress on groundwater: past achievements and future challenges Cape Town South Africa 26th November–1st December 2000. A. A. Balkema, Rotterdam.

Meenakshi, Garg, V. K., Kavita, Renuka, & Malik, A. (2004). Groundwater quality in some villages of Haryana, India: focus on fluoride and fluorosis. Journal of Hazardous Materials, 106, 85–97.

Meybeck, M. (1987). Global chemical weathering of surficial rocks estimated from river dissolved leads. American Journal of Science, 287, 401–428.

Muralidharan, D., Nair, A. P., & Sathyanarayana, U. (2002). Fluoride in shallow aquifers in Rajgarh Tehsil of Churu District, Rajasthan – an arid environment. Current Science, 83(6), 699–702.

Nair, K., & Augustine, L. F. (2018). Country-specific nutrient requirements and recommended dietary allowances for Indians: Current status and future directions. Indian Journal of Medical Research, 148(5), 522–530. https://doi.org/10.4103/ijmr.IJMR_1762_18

Narsimha, A., & Rajitha, S. (2018). Spatial distribution and seasonal variation in fluoride enrichment in groundwater and its associated human health risk assessment in Telangana State, South India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal, 24, 2119–2132. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2018.1438176

Narsimha, A., & Sudarshan, V. (2018). Drinking water pollution with respective of fluoride in the semi-arid region of Basara, Nirmal district, Telangana State, India. Data in Brief, 16, 752–757. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dib.2017.11.087

Narsimha, A., Vasa, S. K., & Li, P. (2018). Evaluation of groundwater quality, Peddavagu in Central Telangana (PCT), South India: An insight of controlling factors of fluoride enrichment. Modeling Earth System and Environment, 4(2), 841–852. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40808-018-0443-z

NIN-ICMR (2011). Dietary guidelines for Indians -A Manual. National Institute of Nutrition – Indian Council of Medical Research.

NITI Aayog (2020). Government of India. Retrieved July 01, 2020 from, https://niti.gov.in/content/life-expectancy.

Paliwal, K.V. (1972). Irrigation with saline water, Monogram no. 2 (New series). New Delhi, IARI, 198.

Piper, A. M. (1944). A graphic procedure in the geochemical interpretation of water analyses. Transactions American Geophysical Union, 25, 14–928.

Rajmohan, N., & Elango, L. (2004). Identification and evolution of hydrogeochemical processes in the groundwater environment in an area of the Palar and Cheyyar River Basins, Southern India. Environmental Geology, 46, 47–61. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00254-004-1012-5

Richards, L. A. (1954a). Diagnosis and improvement of saline and alkali soils. Soil Science, 78(2), 154.

Richards, L. A. (1954b). Diagnosis and improvement of saline and alkali soils. Agriculture Handbook, 60, 210–220.

Rishi, M. S., Kaur, L., & Sharma, S. (2019). Groundwater quality appraisal for non- carcinogenic human health risks and irrigation purposes in a part of Yamuna sub-basin, India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2019.1682514

Saini, P., Khan, S., Baunthiyal, M., & Sharma, V. (2013). Mapping of fluoride endemic area and assessment of F?1 accumulation in soil and vegetation. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 185, 2001–2008. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-012-2683-0

Schoeller, H. (1967). Qualitative evaluation of groundwater resources. In H. Schoeller (Ed.), Methods and techniques of groundwater investigation and development Water Resource Series (pp. 44–52). Paris: UNESCO.

Selvakumar, S., Chandrasekar, N., & Kumar, G. (2017). Hydrogeochemical characteristics and groundwater contamination in the rapid urban development areas of Coimbatore, India. Water Resources and Industry, 17, 26–33.

Shalu, Punia, S., & Malik, A. (2015). Hydrochemistry and water quality assessment of groundwater of Bhiwani district, Haryana, India. Pollution Research, 34, 21–32.

Singh, C. K., & Mukherjee, S. (2015). Aqueous geochemistry of fluoride enriched groundwater in arid part of Western India. Environmental Science and Pollution Research, 22, 2668–2678. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-014-3504-5

Singh, K. P., Malik, A., & Sinha, S. (2005). Water quality assessment and apportionment of pollution sources of Gomati river (India) using multivariate statistical techniques—a case study. Analytica Chimica Acta, 538, 355–374.

Singh, K. P., Malik, A., Mohan, D., Singh, V. K., & Sinha, S. (2006). Evaluation of groundwater quality in northern Indo-gangetic alluvium region. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 112, 211–230.

Singh, C. K., Kumari, R., Singh, R. P., Shashtri, S., Kamal, V., & Mukherjee, S. (2011). Geochemical modeling of high fluoride concentration in groundwater of Pokhran area of Rajasthan, India. Bulletin of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, 86, 152–158. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00128-011-0192-4

Singh, C. K., Shashtri, S., & Mukherjee, S. (2011). Integrating multivariate statistical analysis with GIS for geochemical assessment of groundwater quality in Shiwaliks of Punjab, India. Environmental Earth Science, 62, 1387–1405. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-010-0625-0

Singh, V. K., Bikundia, D. S., Sarswat, A., & Mohan, D. (2012). Groundwater quality assessment in village Lutfullapur Nawada, Loni, District Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 184, 4473–4488.

Singh, G., Rishi, M. S., Herojeet, R., Kaur, L., & Sharma, K. (2019). Evaluation of groundwater quality and human health risks from fluoride and nitrate in semi-arid region of northern India. Environmental Geochemistry and Health. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10653-019-00449-6

Singh, G., Rishi, M. S., Herojeet, R., & Kaur, L. (2020). Multivariate analysis and geochemical signatures of groundwater in the agricultural dominated taluks of Jalandhar district, Punjab, India. Journal of Geochemical Explorations. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gexplo.2019.106395

Soleimani, H., Abbasnia, A., Youselfi, M., Mohammadi, A. A., & Khorasgani, F. C. (2018). Data on assessment of groundwater quality for drinking and irrigation in rural area Sarpol-e Zahab city, Kermanshah province, Iran. Data in Brief, 17, 148–156.

Soltan, M. E. (1998). Characterization, classification, and evaluation of some groundwater samples in Upper Egypt. Chemosphere, 37, 735–745.

Stallard, R. F., & Edmond, J. M. (1983). Geochemistry of the Amazon River—the influence of the geology and weathering environment on the dissolved load. Journal of Geophysical Research, 88, 9671–9688. https://doi.org/10.1029/jc088ic14p09671

Subba Rao, N. (2008). Factors controlling the salinity in groundwater in parts of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, India. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 138, 327–341. https://doi.org/10.1007/s1066

Subba Rao, N. (2011). High-fluoride groundwater. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 176, 637–645.

Subba Rao, N., Devadas, J. D., & Srinivasa Rao, K. V. (2006). Interpretation of groundwater quality using principal component analysis from Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh India. Environmental Geoscience, 13(4), 239–259.

Subba Rao, N., Srihari, C., Spandana, B. D., Sravanthi, M., Kamalesh, T., & Jayadeep, V. A. (2019). Comprehensive understanding of groundwater quality and hydrogeochemistry for the sustainable development of suburban area of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal, 25, 52–80. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2019.1571403

Subba Rao, N. S., Ravindra, B., & Wu, J. (2020). Geochemical and health risk evaluation of fluoride rich groundwater in Sattenapalle Region, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2020.1741338

Suthar, S., Garg, V. K., Jangir, S., Kaur, S., Goswami, N., & Singh, S. (2008). Fluoride contamination in drinking water in rural habitations of Northern Rajasthan, India. Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, 145(1–3), 1–6.

Suthar, S., Bishnoi, P., Singh, S., Mutiyar, P. K., Nema, A. K., & Patil, N. S. (2009). Nitrate contamination in groundwater of some rural areas of Rajasthan, India. Journal of Hazardous Materials, 171(1–3), 189–199.

Szabolcs, I., & Darab, C. (1964). The influence of irrigation water of high sodium carbonate Content on soils, In I. Szabolics (Ed.), Proceeding of 8th International Congress Soil Science Sodics, 2:803–812.

Tiwari, T. N., & Mishra, M. (1985). A preliminary assignment of water quality index of major Indian rivers. Indian Journal of Environmental Protection, 5, 276–279.

Todd, D. K. (1980). Groundwater Hydrology (2nd ed.). Wiley.

United States Salinity Laboratory Staff (1954). Diagnosis and Improvement of Saline and Alkali Soils. Revised in 1954. Handbook, 60. U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C. 160.

USEPA. (2006). USEPA region III Risk-based concentration table: technical background information. United States Environmental protection Agency.

USEPA (2017). Regional screening levels (rsls)–generic tables; Retrieved May 10, 2020, from May 10, 2020]. https://www.epa.gov/risk/regional-screening-levels-rsls-generic-tables.

USEPA (2020). Regional screening levels (RSLs)–generic tables; Retrieved November 20, 2020 from, https://www.epa.gov/risk/regional-screening-levels-rsls-generic-tables.

Wagh, V. M., Panaskar, D. B., Mukate, S. V., & Nashik, R. B. (2020). Nitrate associated health risks from groundwater of Kadava River Basin Nashik, Maharashtra, India. Human and Ecological Risk Assessment: An International Journal, 26, 654–672. https://doi.org/10.1080/10807039.2018.1528861

Wanda, E., Monjerezi, M., Mwatseteza, J. F., & Kazembe, L. N. (2011). Hydro-geochemical appraisal of groundwater quality from weathered basement aquifers in Northern Malawi. Physics and Chemistry of the Earth A/B/C, 36(14–15), 1197–1207.

USEPA (2014). Human Health Evaluation Manual, Supplemental Guidance: Update of Standard Default Exposure Factors-OSWER Directive 9200.1–120, p. 6. United States Environmental Protection Agency, Washington, DC, USA.

WHO (2017). Guidelines for drinking-water quality: fourth edition incorporating the first Addendum. ISBN 978-92-4-154995-0. http://www.who.int/water_sanitation_health/publica-tions/drinking-waterquality-guidelines-4-including-1st-addendum/en/

Wilcox, L.V. (1948). The quality of water for irrigation use (No. 170282). United States Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, US Department of Agricultural Technical Bulletin, Washington.