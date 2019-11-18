Note from the Fluoride Action Network

As the title may be misleading for those who don’t know the fluoride literature, a few notes:

• In a study published on Nov 18, 2019, and not included in the draft NTP review discussed below, formula-fed infants living in communities that add fluoride to the drinking water at 0.7 ppm were reported to have lower IQs compared to infants fed formula in non-fluoridated communities (see

• Included in the report was the

• 1.5 ppm fluoride is the “high level” under discussion in the NTP review. Many people ingest this amount or more because there are several subsets who drink larger quantities of water. “These subgroups include people with high activity levels (e.g., athletes, workers with physically demanding duties, military personnel); people living in very hot or dry climates, especially outdoor workers; pregnant or lactating women; and people with health conditions that affect water intake. Such health conditions include diabetes mellitus, especially if untreated or poorly controlled; disorders of water and sodium metabolism, such as diabetes insipidus; renal problems resulting in reduced clearance of fluoride; and short-term conditions requiring rapid rehydration, such as gastrointestinal upsets or food poisoning (

• While drinking water is considered to be the highest exposure source to fluoride, there are other sources. Particularly worrying is the fluoride exposure to children from toothpaste and other dental products. There is also exposure to airborne emissions for those

Decades after fluoride was first added to drinking water in some parts of the United States, controversy continues about the possible detrimental health effects of fluoridation.

Now, a draft report from the National Toxicology Program (NTP) concludes that fluoride is “presumed” to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans.

Their conclusion is based on a consistent pattern of findings from human studies across various populations that show an association between higher fluoride exposure and decreased IQ or other cognitive impairments in children, explained Kyla W. Taylor, PhD, a health scientist in NTP’s Office of Health Assessment and Translation at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

However, the consistency is only seen with exposure to higher levels of fluoride (ie, >1.5 ppm in drinking water). Findings from studies that looked at lower exposures were inconsistent as to the effects on cognitive neurodevelopment. (For community water systems that add fluoride, the US Public Health Service recommends a level of 0.7 mg/L [ppm] fluoride in water systems for oral health prevention and the US Environmental Protection Agency has an enforceable limit of 4.0 mg/L fluoride for public water supplies.)

“Based on the high quality of studies that we looked at, there was a moderate level of evidence that high fluoride exposure is associated with decreased IQ and other cognitive effects in children,” Taylor said.

But few high-quality studies were available for adult exposure. “There were only two high-quality cross-sectional studies and they did not provide consistent evidence that there is an association between cognitive impairment and exposure to fluoride,” she said. “Seven low-quality cross-sectional studies did provide some evidence of cognitive impairment in adults, but due to the limited number of high-quality studies, there was an inadequate level of evidence.”

Taylor presented the draft report on November 6 to a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NAS) committee, which conducted a public peer review of the NTP study. This month’s meeting was focused on the NTP’s methodology. A final critique of the report and the findings are expected sometime in 2020. In the meantime, committee members declined to comment on the findings.

Decades of Controversy

About 67% of the US population has fluoridated tap water, and fluoride is commonly found in dental products such as toothpaste and mouth rinses. Fluoride also occurs naturally in drinking water, and in foods and beverages.

Although studies have shown that fluoride can prevent cavities, and water fluoridation has been supported by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some groups remain concerned about the potential harmful effects of fluoride.

Taylor pointed out that previous studies have suggested there could be neurodevelopmental and cognitive health effects associated with exposure to excess fluoride. For example, a 2006 article by the National Research Council found an association between ingesting high levels of naturally occurring fluoride in drinking water and neurological effects in humans.

