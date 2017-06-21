Excerpt:

OGDENSBURG – Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy has addressed several concerns raised by the public in the most recent council update.

On June 12 dozens of Ogdensburg residents questioned city officials about a variety of issues including the large amount of untaxed property, business development and the inclusion of fluoride in water.

… At the meeting residents questioned if the city would the city save money by no longer fluoridating the water.

“Eliminating it would save approximately $10,000 but fluoridation is recommended by the NYS Department of Health and the city supports this recommendation. Fluoridation has been in place for decades here,” she says…

