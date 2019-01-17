VERNON TOWNSHIP — By summer, residents could be drinking — or filtering with reverse osmosis systems — fluoridated water, according to officials at Meadville Area Water Authority.

Equipment used to monitor fluoride levels in the water supplied to customers has been mounted and plumbed, Project Manager Bob Harrington told the authority’s board at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

The rest of the construction required will not take much longer, according to Tom Thompson, MAWA’s consulting engineer.

“I would imagine we’d be done by March,” Thompson told the board. While the fluoridation equipment will be ready to go by then, Thompson stressed that MAWA cannot actually begin adding fluoride until the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection inspects the equipment and issues a permit for fluoridation to begin.

The timing of the final inspection depends on DEP scheduling, Thompson said, but would likely come in April or May.

*Original article online at https://www.meadvilletribune.com/news/fluoride-could-be-in-meadville-s-water-by-this-summer/article_f492dc84-19fe-11e9-af81-f3c78b66db3e.html