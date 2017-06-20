BATTLEFIELD – The leaders of Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Greene County, Missouri currently adds fluoride to the drinking water. The district sent a letter to residents about the plan to remove the fluoride in February of this year. The water board chairman says they would rather spend the money on other things, and says fluoride is corrosive to the water system. Some residents of the area believe fluoride added to the water system is still the best way to prevent tooth decay and damage.

The district’s board is scheduled to meet and vote on whether or not to continue adding fluoride to the drinking water Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and will be held at 5435 Tower Drive, Battlefield, Missouri. If you have any questions, please call the District at 417-881-1762.

* Original article online at http://www.kspr.com/content/news/Fluoride-debate-continues-in-Battlefield-429600943.html