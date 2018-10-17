Excerpts:

… According to the NBC, those against fluoride view it as a toxin and believe it could be unhealth, pointing to some studies making a connection between the chemical and lower IQ rates. Others push conspiracy theories which claim the government is using fluoride to control minds.

Experts dispute those claims because many of the studies were done in other countries where other factors like pollution were at play.

Anti-fluoridiationists are spreading the word not just online, but in the polls. While much of the anti-fluoride push is on the fringes, the Texas Republican Party opposed water fluoridation in its official 2018 platform.

*Read the full article online at https://www.woodtv.com/news/grand-rapids/fluoride-debate-receiving-national-attention/1531152495