Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Fluoride Geochemistry and Exposure Risk Through Groundwater Sources in Northeastern Parts of Rajasthan, India //

Fluoride Geochemistry and Exposure Risk Through Groundwater Sources in Northeastern Parts of Rajasthan, India

Source: Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology | Authors: Keesari T, Pant D, Roy A, Sinha UK, Jaryal A, Singh M, Jain SK.
Posted on January 3rd, 2021
Location: India

Abstract

Exposure to fluoride concentrations above a threshold of 1.5 mg/L can cause joint pains, restricted mobility, skeletal and dental fluorosis. This study aims to determine the hydrochemical evolution of the fluoride-rich groundwater and estimate the risk of fluoride exposure to the residents of semi-arid northeastern part of Rajasthan, India. The methodology involves measurement of fluoride and other ionic concentrations in groundwater using ion chromatography, followed by an estimation of the cumulative density function and fluorosis risk. The fluoride concentration in water samples varied from 0.04 to 8.2 mg/L with 85% samples falling above the permissible limit. The empirical cumulative density function was used to estimate the percentage and degree of health risks associated with the consumption of F contaminated water. It is found that 55% of the samples indicate risk of dental fluorosis, 42% indicate risk of deformities to knee and hip bones, and 18% indicate risk of crippling fluorosis. In addition, instances of high nitrate concentrations above the permissible limit of 45 mg/L are also found in 13% of samples. The fluoride rich groundwater is mainly associated with the Na–HCO3–Cl type water facies while low fluoride groundwater shows varied chemical facies. The saturation index values indicate a high probability of a further increase in F concentration in groundwater of this region. The calculated fluoride exposure risk for the general public in the study area is 3–6 times higher than the allowed limit of 0.05 mg/kg/day. Based on the results of this study, a fluorosis index map was prepared for the study area. The northern and northeastern parts are less prone to fluorosis, whereas the south-central and southwestern parts are highly vulnerable to fluorosis. The inferences from this study help to prioritize the regions that need immediate attention for remediation.

*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs00244-020-00794-z

References

  1. Adimalla N, Venkatayogi S (2018) Geochemical characterization and evaluation of groundwater suitability for domestic and agricultural utility in semi-arid region of Basara, Telangana State, South India. Appl Water Sci 8:143. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-018-0787-6

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  2. APHA (2005) Standard methods for the examination of water and wastewater. American Public Health Association, Washington, DC 20005. ISBN 0-87553-207-1

  3. Batra J, Vispute JB, Deshmukh AN, Vali S (1995) Contribution from rock, soil and groundwater to fluoride content of food stuffs grown in some selected villages of Bhadravati tehsil, Chandrapur district (M.S.), Gondwana. Geol Mag 9:81–90

    Google Scholar

  4. Battaleb-Looie S, Moore F, Malde MK, Jacks G (2013) Fluoride in groundwater, dates and wheat: estimated exposure dose in the population of Bushehr, Iran. J Food Compos Anal 29(2):94–99

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  5. BIS (2012) Bureau of Indian Standards, drinking water specification (second revision). ICS 13.060.20, IS 10500:2012

  6. Brindha K, Elango L (2011) Fluoride in groundwater: causes, implications, and mitigation measures. Fluoride Prop Appl Environ Manag 1:111–136

    Google Scholar

  7. Brindha K, Elango L (2013) Geochemistry of fluoride rich groundwater in weathered Granitic Rock Region, Southern India. Water Qual Expo Health 5(3):477–478

    Article  CAS  Google Scholar

  8. Brindha K, Jagadeshan G, Kalpana L, Elango L (2016) Fluoride in weathered rock aquifers of southern India: managed aquifer recharge for mitigation. Environ Sci Pollut Res. https://doi.org/10.1007/s1356-016-6069-7

    Article  Google Scholar

  9. CGWB (2013) Ground Water Information Jaipur District Rajasthan, Western Region, Jaipur, Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India

  10. CGWB (2018) Ground water quality in shallow aquifers in India. Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources RD & GR, Government of India, Faridabad

    Google Scholar

  11. Chakraborti D, Rahman MM, Chatterjee A, Das D, Das B, Nayak B (2016) Fate of over 480 million inhabitants living in arsenic and fluoride endemic Indian districts: magnitude, health, socio-economic effects and mitigation approaches. J Trace Elements Med Biol 38:33–45. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2016.05.001

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  12. Chandra KG, Sahu P (2020) Fluoride contamination and health effects: an Indian scenario. In: Shukla V, Kumar N (eds) Environmental concerns and sustainable development, vol 11. Springer, Singapore, pp 213–233. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-981-13-5889-0_11

    Google Scholar

  13. Choubisa SL (2001) Endemic fluorosis in southern Rajasthan, India. Res Rep Fluoride 34(1):61–70

    Google Scholar

  14. Choubisa SL (2015) Industrial fluorosis in domestic goats (Capra hircus), Rajasthan, India. Fluoride 48(2):105–112

    CAS  Google Scholar

  15. Choubisa SL (2017) A brief and critical review on hydrofluorosis in diverse species of domestic animals in India. Environ Geochem Health 40(1):99–114

    Article  CAS  Google Scholar

  16. Choubisa SL (2018) Brief and critical review of endemic hydrofluorosis in Rajasthan, India. Research review. Fluoride 51(1):13–33

    CAS  Google Scholar

  17. Choubisa SL, Choubisa D (2015) Neighborhood fluorosis in people residing in the vicinity of superphosphate fertilizer plants near Udaipur city of Rajasthan (India). Environ Monit Assess 187(8):497. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-015-4723-z

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  18. Choubisa SL, Choubisa D (2016) Status of industrial fluoride pollution and its diverse adverse health effects in man and domestic animals in India. Environ Sci Pollut Res 23(8):7244–7254

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  19. Deshmukh AN, Valadaskar PM, Malpe DB (1995) Fluoride in environment: a review, Gondwana. Geol Mag 9:1–20

    Google Scholar

  20. Dinesh C (1998) Fluoride and human health-cause for concern. Indian J Environ Protect 19:81–89

    Google Scholar

  21. Dissanayake C (1991) The fluoride problem in the ground water of Sri Lanka environmental management and health. Int J Environ Studies 38(2–3):137–155

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  22. Farooqi A, Masuda EH, Siddiqui ER, Naseem EM (2009) Sources of arsenic and fluoride in highly contaminated soils causing groundwater contamination in Punjab, Pakistan. Arch Environ Contam Toxicol 56:693–706. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00244-008-9239-x

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  23. Forman D, Al-Dabbagh S, Doll R (1985) Nitrates, nitrites and gastric cancer in Great Britain. Nature 313:620–625

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  24. Grimaldo M, Borja V, Ramirez AL, Ponce M, Rosas M, Diaz-Barriga F (1995) Endemic fluorosis in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. I. Identification of risk factors associated with human exposure to fluoride. Environ Res 68:25–30

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  25. Gupta SC, Rathore GS, Doshi CS (1993) Fluoride distribution in ground water of southern Rajasthan. Indian J Environ Health 33(2):97–109

    Google Scholar

  26. Handa BK (1975) Geochemistry and genesis of fluoride containing groundwater in India. Ground Water 13:275–281

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  27. Hem JD (1985) Study and interpretation of the chemical characteristics of natural water. USGS, Water Supply Paper 2254, pp 264

  28. Hounslow AW (1995) Water quality data analysis and interpretation. CRC Press, Boca Raton, FL

    Google Scholar

  29. Hussain I, Arif Mohd, Hussain J (2012) Fluoride contamination in drinking water in rural habitations of Central Rajasthan, India. Environ Monit Assess 184:5151–5158. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-011-2329-7

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  30. Jacks G, Bhattacharya P, Chaudhary V, Singh K (2005) Controls on the genesis of some high-fluoride groundwaters in India. Appl Geochem 20:221–228

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  31. Jagadeshan G, Kalpana L, Elango L (2015) Major ion signatures for identification of geochemical reactions responsible for release of fluoride from geogenic sources to groundwater and associated risk in Vaniyar River basin, Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu, India. Environ Earth Sci 74:2439–2450

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  32. Jagtap S, Yenkie MK, Labhsetwar N, Rayalu S (2012) Fluoride in drinking water and defluoridatoin of water. Chem Rev 112:2454–2466

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  33. Jain A, Singh SK (2014) Prevalence of fluoride in groundwater in Rajasthan State: extent, contamination levels and mitigation. Open J Water Pollut Treatm 1(2):2374–6351. https://doi.org/10.15764/WPT.2014.02006

    Article  Google Scholar

  34. Jha SK, Nayak AK, Sharma YK (2008) Fluoride occurrence and assessment of exposure dose of fluoride in shallow aquifers of Makur, Unnao district Uttar Pradesh, India. Environ Monit Assess 156:561–566

    Article  CAS  Google Scholar

  35. Jha SK, Singh RK, Damodaran T, Mishra VK, Sharma DK, Rai D (2013) Fluoride in groundwater: toxicological exposure and remedies. J Toxicol Environ Health B 16(1):52–66. https://doi.org/10.1080/10937404.2013.769420

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  36. Kalpana L, Elango L (2013) Assessment of water quality for drinking and irrigation purpose in pambar river sub-basin Tamil Nadu. Indian J Environ Prod 33:772–777

    Google Scholar

  37. Karunanidhi D, Aravinthasamy P, Roy PD, Praveenkumar RM, Prasanth K, Selvapraveen S, Thowbeekrahman A, Subramani T, Srinivasamoorthy K (2020) Evaluation of non-carcinogenic risks due to fluoride and nitrate contaminations in a groundwater of an urban part (Coimbatore region) of south India. Environ Monit Assess 192:102. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10661-019-8059-y

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  38. Keesari T, Shivanna K, Jalihal AA (2007) Isotope hydrochemical approach to understand fluoride release into groundwaters of Ilkal area, Bagalkot District, Karnataka, India. Hydrogeol J 15:589–598

    Article  CAS  Google Scholar

  39. Keesari T, Sinha UK, Deodhar A, Krishna SH, Ansari A, Mohokar H, Dash A (2016) Occurrence of fluoride in groundwater from an industrial area in Odisha State, India—a geochemical perspective. Environ Earth Sci 75:1090. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-016-5874-0

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  40. Keesari T, Sinha UK, Kamaraj P, Sharma DA (2019) Groundwater quality in a semi-arid region of India: suitability for drinking, agriculture and fluoride exposure risk. J Earth Syst Sci 128:24. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12040-018-1049-6

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  41. Lapworth DJ, Krishan G, MacDonald AM, Rao MS (2017) Groundwater quality in the alluvial aquifer system of northwest India: new evidence of the extent of anthropogenic and geogenic contamination. Sci Total Environ 599–600:1433–1444

    Article  CAS  Google Scholar

  42. Levy SM (1994) Review of fluoride exposures and ingestion. Community Dent Oral Epidemiol 22:173–180

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  43. Madhavan N, Subramanian V (2002) Fluoride in fractionated soil samples of Ajmer district, Rajasthan. J Environ Monit 4:821–822

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  44. Maithani PB, Gurjar R, Banerjee R, Balaji BK, Ramachandran S, Singh R (1998) Anomalous fluoride in groundwater from western part of Sirohi district, Rajasthan and its crippling effects on human health. Curr Sci 74(9):773–777

    CAS  Google Scholar

  45. Malde MK, Zerihun L, Julshamn K, Bjorvatn K (2004) Fluoride, calcium and magnesium intake in children living in a high-fluoride area in Ethiopia—intake through food. Int J Paediatr Dent 14(3):167–174

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  46. Malde MK, Scheidegger R, Julshamn K, Bader HP (2011) Substance flow analysis—a case study for fluoride exposure through food and beverages in young children living in Ethiopia. Environ Heal Pers 119(4):579–584

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  47. Mukherjee I, Singh UK (2018) Groundwater fluoride contamination, probable release, and containment mechanisms: a review on Indian context. Environ Geochem Health 40(6):2259–2301

  48. Murray JJ (1973) A history of water fluoridation. Br Dent J 134:250–254, 299–302, 347–350

  49. Murray JJ (1986) Appropriate use of fluorides for human health. World Health Organization, Geneva

    Google Scholar

  50. Narsimha A, Sudarshan V (2017) Contamination of fluoride in groundwater and its effect on human health: a case study in hard rock aquifers of Siddipet, Telangana State, India. Appl Water Sci 7:2501–2512. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-016-0441-0

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  51. Paliwal BS, Okada H (1993) Aravalli Supergroup of India: an example of the Lower Proterozoic rift tectonics and sedimentation. J Sed Soc Japan 39:1–14

    Google Scholar

  52. Panneerselvam B, Kumar PS, Shankar RK, Nagavinothini KV (2020a) Non-carcinogenic risk assessment of groundwater in southern part of Salem district in Tamil Nadu. India. J Chil Chem Soc. https://doi.org/10.4067/S0717-97072020000104697

    Article  Google Scholar

  53. Panneerselvam B, Paramasivam SK, Karuppannan S (2020b) Dataset on the suitability of groundwater for drinking and irrigation purposes in the Sarabanga River region, Tamil Nadu, India. Data Brief 29:105–255. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dib.2020.105255

    Article  Google Scholar

  54. Panneerselvam B, Paramasivam SK, Karuppannan S, Nagavinothini R, Pauline S (2020c) A GIS-based evaluation of hydrochemical characterisation of groundwater in hard rock region, South Tamil Nadu, India. Arab J Geosci 13:837. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12517-020-05813-w

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  55. Pant D, Keesari T, Rishi MS, Sharma DA, Jaryal A, Kamble SN, Sinha UK (2020) Hydrochemical evolution of groundwater in the waterlogged area of southwest Punjab. Arab J Geosci 13:773. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12517-020-05795-9

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  56. Plummer LN, Jones BF, Truesdell AH (1976) WATEQF—a Fortran IV version of WATEQ, a computer program for calculating chemical equilibrium of natural waters. US geol surv water resources investigations report, pp 76–13

  57. Praharaj T, Tripathy S, Powell MA, Hart BR (2003) Geochemical studies to delineate topsoil contamination around an ash pond of a coal-based thermal power plant in India. Environ Geol 45:86–97

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  58. Rango T, Kravchenko Atlaw B, McCornick PG, Jeuland M, Merola B, Vengosh A (2012) Groundwater quality and its health impact: an assessment of dental fluorosis in rural inhabitants of the Main Ethiopian Rift. Environ Int 43:37–47

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  59. Reyes-Gómez VM, Alarcón-Herrera MT, Gutiérrez M, López DN (2015) Arsenic and fluoride variations in groundwater of an endorheic basin undergoing land-use changes. Arch Environ Contam Toxicol 68(2):292–304

  60. Roy A, Keesari T, Mohokar H, Pant D, Sinha UK, Mendhekar GN (2020) Geochemical evolution of groundwater in hard-rock aquifers of South India using statistical and modelling techniques. Hydrol Sci J 65(6):951–968. https://doi.org/10.1080/02626667.2019.1708914

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  61. Sahu BK, Panda RB, Sinha BK (1991) Water quality index of the river Brahmani at Rourkele industrial complex. J Ecotoxicol Toxocol Env Monit 3:169–175

    Google Scholar

  62. Samal AC, Bhattacharya P, Mallick A, Ali MM, Pyne J, Santra SC (2015) A study to investigate fluoride contamination and fluoride exposure dose assessment in lateritic zones of West Bengal, India. Environ Sci Pollut Res 22:6220–6229. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-014-3817-4

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  63. Sharma DA, Rishi MS, Sinha UK, Keesari T (2016) Assessment of groundwater quality of Bathinda district, Punjab with reference to nitrate contamination. J Appl Geochem 18(4):480–489

    CAS  Google Scholar

  64. Sharma DA, Rishi MS, Keesari T (2017) Evaluation of groundwater quality and suitability for irrigation and drinking purposes in southwest Punjab, India using hydrochemical approach. Appl Water Sci 7(6):3137–3150. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-016-0456-6

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  65. Sharma DA, Keesari T, Rishi MS, Thakur N, Pant D, Sangwan P, Sahoo BK, Kishore N (2020) Distribution and correlation of Radon and Uranium and associated hydrogeochemical processes in alluvial aquifers of Northwest India. Environ Sci Pollut Res. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11356-020-10015-8

    Article  Google Scholar

  66. Singh CK, Kumari R, Singh N, Mallick J, Mukherjee S (2013) Fluoride enrichment in aquifers of the Thar Desert: controlling factors and its geochemical modeling. Hydrol Process 27:2462–2474

    Article  Google Scholar

  67. Singh A, Patel AK, Kumar M (2020) Mitigating the risk of arsenic and fluoride contamination of groundwater through a multi-model framework of statistical assessment and natural remediation techniques. In: Kumar M, Snow D, Honda R (eds) Springer transactions in civil and environmental engineering, vol 15. Springer, Singapore, pp 285–300. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-981-32-9771-5

    Google Scholar

  68. Susheela AK, Mondal NK, Singh A (2013) Exposure to fluoride in smelter workers in a primary aluminium industry in India. Int J Occup Environ Med 4:61–72

    CAS  Google Scholar

  69. Suthar S, Garg VK, Jangir S, Kaur S, Goswami N, Singh S (2008) Fluoride contamination in drinking water in rural habitations of Northern Rajasthan, India. Environ Monitor Assess 145(1–3):1–6

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  70. UNEP-WHO (1992) Endemic fluorosis—a global health issue. Technical Report on Human Exposure Assessment Location Project

  71. USPHS (1962) Drinking water standards. United States Public Health Services, Publications 956, USGPO, Washington, DC

  72. Venugopal T, Giridharan EL, Jayaprakash EM (2008) Groundwater quality assessment using chemometric analysis in the Adyar River, South India. Arch Environ Contam Toxicol 55:180–190. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00244-007-9117-y

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  73. Vikas C (2008) Geochemistry of groundwater—an overview of sporadic nitrate contamination in parts of Jaipur district, Rajasthan, India. J Appl Geochem 10(2):166–172

    CAS  Google Scholar

  74. Vikas C, Kushwaha R, Ahmad W, Prasanna VK, Reghunath R (2013) Genesis and geochemistry of high fluoride bearing groundwater from a semi-arid terrain of NW India. Environ Earth Sci 68:289–305. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12665-012-1739-3

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  75. Viswanathan G, Jaswanth A, Gopalakrishnan S, Sivailango S (2009) Mapping of fluoride endemic areas and assessment of fluoride exposure. Sci Total Environ 407:1579–1587

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  76. Wang L, Huang J (1995) Outline of control practice of endemic fluorosis in China. Social Sci Med 41(8):1191–1195

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  77. Ward MH, Dekok TM, Levallois P, Brender J, Gulis G, Nolan BT, Van Derslice J (2005) Workgroup report: drinking water nitrate and health-rcent findings and research needs. Environ Health Persp 113(11):1607–1614

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar

  78. WHO (2002) World Health Organization fluorides, environmental health criteria 227 International Programme on Chemical Safety, Geneva

  79. WHO (2017) Guidelines for drinking-water quality, 4th edn, incorporating the 1st addendum ISBN 978-92-4-154995-0

  80. World Bank (2010) Deep wells and prudence: Towards pragmatic action for addressing groundwater overexploitation in India. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The World Bank, Washington, DC

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF