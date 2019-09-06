Meadville Area Water Authority Project Manager Bob Harrington points out different aspects of the fluoride pumping station at MAWA.

VERNON TOWNSHIP — The plain brick building off Rogers Ferry Road looks too humble to be home to such controversy.

Squat and rectangular, the structure features two overhead doors that can only be seen from inside the 6-foot-tall chain link fence that surrounds the facility. Behind one of the roll-up doors, computer-controlled pumps initiate the addition of a potentially poisonous chemical to the public water supply in a largely unnoticed process that has been going on in the interest of public health for years.

Behind the other, computer-controlled pumps initiate the addition of a potentially poisonous chemical to the public water supply in a hugely controversial process that has been going on for eight days. While supporters contend that the motivation in this case, too, is to improve public health, opponents argue the process is unnecessary, was imposed on residents undemocratically and could pose a threat to public health.