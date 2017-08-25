Three health professionals will add their weight to a move to keep fluoride out of Waipa’s drinking water.

Dentists Dr Lawrie Brett, Dr John Jukes and Te Awamutu doctor Janion Heywood will present to a public forum hosted by Fluoride Free NZ in Te Awamutu on Saturday.

Backed by medical facts, they will discuss their own observations why Waipa’s drinking water shouldn’t be fluoridated.

After 40 years of working in an oral practice, Brett an active advocate for fluoride-free drinking water, remains unconvinced of any benefits of intervention.

“Not only was water fluoridation not reducing tooth decay, but that it also carried general health risks,” said Brett

In 2014 Local Government New Zealand urged the Government to amend the appropriate legislation so that the addition of fluoride to drinking water supplies is a decision made by the Director – General of Health rather than a council.

The Health Amendment Bill is progressing through parliament and is at the second reading stage.

Once passed it will transfer the decision making process regarding fluoridation to the district health boards.

Any thoughts of DHBs having the only say without public consultation is hard to swallow for groups opposing fluoridation.

Fluoride Free NZ spokesman Kane Titchener recently presented evidence to the Waipa District Council outlining the proposed process was “fundamentally flawed”.

“There would be a 10-person board making the decisions and it would include four government appointees and six members elected from the community,” he said

“Their level of understanding of fluoridation would be no greater than local councillors making the decisions.

“Council continues to ignore the call to consult with the community on the issue.

“Under DHB control, fluoridation won’t be stopped and soon it will be added to areas like Waipa who have never seen it before.”

Titchener is disappointed with the council.

“They failed to understand they have not given their community an opportunity learn more about fluoridation and allow consultation.”

The talk will be held from 4-6 pm on Saturday, September 2 at the Community Room, Te Awamutu Library, Selwyn Lane, Te Awamutu.

